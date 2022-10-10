Doctors spoilers: WHAT does Ruhma Carter reveal during a therapy session?

Ruhma Carter opens up about her past relationships during a therapy session on today's episode of Doctors...

It's been a while since Ruhma Carter (played by Bharti Patel) was last in a relationship on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, midwife Ruhma decides to open up about her feelings of being alone with an unexpected therapy session.



Ruhma tells therapist Nabil Rahim (Saikat Ahamed, who has a recurring role as Mr Chadley on the Batman origin series, Pennyworth) about her first marriage.



Ruhma isn't entirely comfortable sharing her secrets with a stranger.



But eventually, she admits that her first marriage was abusive...



Eventually, she found love again with medic Heston Carter.



But that marriage ended in tragedy when Heston died after a car crash almost four years ago.



Is there a way forward for Ruhma to start connecting with a potential future partner?



Bear tries to deal with his blood phobia on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Ruhma isn't the only one in therapy on today's episode.



On Ruhma's advice, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) arrives to see his own therapist, Anthea Brett (Rhiannon Harper-Rafferty).



Bear knows he needs to try and deal with his blood phobia if he's going to carry on working at the surgery.



Bear reveals he's had a fear of blood since an incident that happened in the school playground when he was a child.



Business manager Bear eventually comes clean and admits he believes he caused the incident where a friend got injured...

Does DS Matt Cassidy give a colleague a false alibi on today's episode of Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, DS Matt Cassidy (Terry Mynott) is at the pub to celebrate his police colleague, PC Danny Field's (Richard Crehan, who previously played Billy Mayhew's bad lad brother on Coronation Street) birthday.



But later that day, policeman Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) arrives to arrest Danny, after he reportedly assaulted Tony Walsh (Stephen Thompson, from TV series including The Terror and Jericho), the partner of Danny's ex.



Danny denies the assault and DS Cassidy gives his police pal an alibi.



But are the men telling the truth?

PC Danny Field is accused of ASSAULT on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer