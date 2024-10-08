Doctors spoilers: WHERE is Emma's cousin Rick?

The drama continues for Emma Reid (played by Dido Miles) in the concluding episode of this 2-parter of Doctors (2:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



In the special flashback/present day storyline, Emma has been left fearing the worst after the disappearance of her visiting cousin, Rick Holland (James Daffern).



Emma and her surgery colleague, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane), have discovered that Rick went to a nightclub with Mandy Malone (Rosemary Boyle), the woman he met during a night out with Al and Emma.



But Mandy reports that nothing more happened between her and Rick the night before.



After she went home alone, Rick began talking about going for a night swim in the local reservoir...



Alarm bells ring for Emma, as she knows that Rick can't swim...

Meanwhile, Al visits the nightclub where Rick was last seen and put his credit card behind the bar.



A barman, Isaac Fermenski (Shaka Kalokoh), remembers seeing Rick with Mandy dancing the night away.



Isaac tells Al that Rick definitely didn't seem drunk when he left the nightclub and seemed to know exactly where he was going...



In the present day, a gloomy Emma tells Al that she had a feeling that something AWFUL had happened.



Al admits that none of them could have predicted what was going to happen...



WHAT has happened to Rick?



