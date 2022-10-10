Doctors spoilers: WHO do Valerie, Princess and Jimmi pressure to PAY UP?

Valerie Pitman (played by Sarah Moyle) has yet to strike a deal with businesswoman Mary Dougan (guest star Lysette Anthony) on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings.



Mary has made an offer of £5,000 to invest in Valerie's product for women.



But Valerie is unsure if she should accept the deal.



Princess Buchanan (Laura White), who has been known to show a ruthless and scheming side from time-to-time, reckons Valerie should reapproach Mary with a different approach.



And this time, Valerie and Princess manage to get Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) involved too.



The trio put forward some facts and figures about pedicted sales for Valerie's invention, in the hope of convincing Mary to up her price.



But businesswoman Mary is ready to play hardball!

Will Mary (played by ex-Hollyoaks star Lysette Anthony) pay up on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Down at Letherbridge Police Station, Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) interviews PC Danny Field (Richard Crehan) about the reported assault on his ex-partner's current boyfriend, Tony Walsh (Stephen Thompson).



Danny still insists he is innocent, and that the alleged assault is all part of a plan to stop him getting visiting rights to see his son.



DS Matt Cassidy (Terry Mynott) is especially interested in the case, having given Danny an alibi for the time of the incident.



Rob warns forensic examiner, Emma Reid (Dido Miles) to watch it and around Cassidy and not give him any information about their investigation.



But then Cassidy manages to find out about a crucial item of police evidence...

WHAT is DS Matt Cassidy up to on today's episode of Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) is off attending a conference at the University, where he is giving a speech to the staff about the importance of student welfare.



But Daniel finds himself caught in the middle of a tricky situation when university tutor, Gemma Swinton (Rebecca Grant, who you might remember as nurse Daisha Anderson on BBC medical drama, Holby City), makes a SHOCK accusation against a new lecturer, Neil Chandler (Sam Coulson)...

WHY does Gemma think university lecturer Neil's real name is Tim on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer