Doctors spoilers: WHO does Princess Buchanan cause trouble for?

Will Princess Buchanan make an official complaint against Sid on Doctors?

Princess Buchanan (played by Laura White) is feeling the heat after being caught-out by both Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) and Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But as usual, the crafty trainee GP is ready to do whatever it takes to save face!



Sid decides he's going to step down as Princess's training mentor at The Mill after what has happened.



Unfortunately, Sid makes the mistake of telling Princess of his intentions.



Worried about what Sid is going to say about her, Princess gets to surgery boss, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) first.



Princess turns on the tears and paints herself as the innocent victim, asking if she can have a new trainer.



Princess's complaint lands Sid in BIG trouble with Zara, who reprimands the medic for his unprofessional behaviour!



However, Zara is left startled when Sid reveals what else Princess has been up to...



Is Princess's luck about to run out?

Princess lands Sid in trouble on today's episode of Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) is back behind Reception at The Mill.



Bear gives Scarlett a big admin task and the new receptionist is determined to complete it without any help from Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson).

But is Scarlett up for the task?



Can she convince Bear that he hasn't made a mistake in giving her another chance?

Ruhma is paired with trainee midwife Megan during an eventful shift on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) is introduced to new trainee midwife, Megan Chalmers (Faye Campbell).



Megan is enthusiastic and quickly bonds with new mum, Heather Taylor (Susan Ateh, who starred on the EastEnders spin-off, Kat & Alfie: Redwater) and her baby, Joshua.



However, she's not quite so happy to see pregnant patient, Kerry Wilson (Tiana Mai Jackson), who used to bully Megan at school!

Trainee midwife Megan bumps into someone from her past on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

While Ruhma is out of the room, Kerry turns on Megan and threatens to expose her over an incident that happened when they were at school...



Facing life as a single mum, crafty Kerry attempts to blackmail Megan for money!



Kerry warns a shocked Megan to pay-up... or she can kiss her career goodbye!



WHAT will Megan do?

Don't be fooled by Kerry's fake smile on today's episode of Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

The episode is repeated at 7:00pm on BBC Two.