Doctors spoilers: WHO goes fishing with Rob?
Airs Tuesday 1 October 2024 at 2:00pm on BBC1.
Rob Hollins (played by Chris Walker) likes to getaway for some peace and quiet on a fishing trip every now and then on Doctors (2:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, copper Rob gets a surprise when good friend, Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel), decides to join him!
Rob shows Rhuma how to cast her line.
But his fishing lesson falls flat and she gets a bit tangled-up!
Ruhma fills Rob in on how Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) got the WRONG idea about their "date", when she spotted them together at the Icon.
Ruhma set Zara straight before the gossip got round the surgery.
But could it be that something might be brewing between long-time friends, Rob and Ruhma?
Graham Elton (Alex Avery) is surprised when he discovers Rosie Colton (Janice Connolly) is the new receptionist.
He's rather annoyed that he wasn't consulted about the decision to re-hire Rosie to replace departing receptionist, Kirsty Millar.
It looks like Graham is ready to start asserting a little more authority around The Mill!
Next on Graham's list, is a meeting with Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) to discuss ideas on how to improve and expand the MSU.
Will Sid be happy to get onboard with Graham's input?
Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) is at the Campus Surgery, where he gets caught-in-the-middle between two squabbling sisters, Sally Wills (Jane Brooker) and Marjorie Dunbar (Liz Crowther).
Sally is not feeling well and insists she needs to see a doctor.
After Sally describes her symptoms, Al wonders if she has taken "something" which might have contributed to her dizzy state.
Sally is outraged when her sister Marjorie reveals she spiked their afternoon tea with some mushrooms!
Majorie hoped her normally very serious sibling might enjoy chilling-out for a few hours.
But Sally doesn't share Marjorie's enlightened vision and accuses her sister of trying to POISON her!!
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 2:00pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.