Doctors spoilers: WHO goes fishing with Rob?

Rob Hollins (played by Chris Walker) likes to getaway for some peace and quiet on a fishing trip every now and then on Doctors (2:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, copper Rob gets a surprise when good friend, Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel), decides to join him!



Rob shows Rhuma how to cast her line.



But his fishing lesson falls flat and she gets a bit tangled-up!



Ruhma fills Rob in on how Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) got the WRONG idea about their "date", when she spotted them together at the Icon.



Ruhma set Zara straight before the gossip got round the surgery.



But could it be that something might be brewing between long-time friends, Rob and Ruhma?

Will Ruhma catch anything while fishing with Rob on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Graham Elton (Alex Avery) is surprised when he discovers Rosie Colton (Janice Connolly) is the new receptionist.



He's rather annoyed that he wasn't consulted about the decision to re-hire Rosie to replace departing receptionist, Kirsty Millar.



It looks like Graham is ready to start asserting a little more authority around The Mill!



Next on Graham's list, is a meeting with Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) to discuss ideas on how to improve and expand the MSU.



Will Sid be happy to get onboard with Graham's input?

Graham is surprised to discover Rosie has been hired on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) is at the Campus Surgery, where he gets caught-in-the-middle between two squabbling sisters, Sally Wills (Jane Brooker) and Marjorie Dunbar (Liz Crowther).



Sally is not feeling well and insists she needs to see a doctor.



After Sally describes her symptoms, Al wonders if she has taken "something" which might have contributed to her dizzy state.



Sally is outraged when her sister Marjorie reveals she spiked their afternoon tea with some mushrooms!



Majorie hoped her normally very serious sibling might enjoy chilling-out for a few hours.



But Sally doesn't share Marjorie's enlightened vision and accuses her sister of trying to POISON her!!

Al meets squabbling sisters Sally and Majorie on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Has Sally been "poisoned" by her sister Marjorie on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 2:00pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer