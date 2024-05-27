Doctors spoilers: WHO is angry with Sid?

Can Sid talk his way out of TROUBLE when Paige demands some answers on Doctors?

Things are awkward between Sid Vere (played by Ashley Rice) and Paige Popplewell (Genevieve Lewis) on Doctors (2:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Sid arrives early for work and is relieved when receptionist Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) reports that Paige isn't in the building yet.



However, Sid is unable to avoid Paige for long...



Later, she corners him in the Minor Surgery Unit and demands an explanation for the way he has treated her...



After WHAT has happened, will the working relationship between Sid and Paige remain incredibly awkward?



Meanwhile, Dr Graham Elton (Alex Avery) arrives for a look around The Mill.



Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) is on edge as she wants to make a good impression on the GP, who she met during her weekend getaway with colleague, Michelle Walton (Joanna Bending).



Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya) and Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) are both surprised when they find out about the reason for Graham's visit.



But will Graham get the WRONG impression about The Mill when he accidentally gets caught-up in the fallout between Sid and Paige?



Graham finds Paige crying in one of the consultation rooms.



WHAT will the upset receptionist reveal about all the latest drama behind-the-scenes at the surgery?

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, policeman Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) is on his way to work when he bumps into a troubled teenage boy, Ethan Deene (Billy Byers), outside the Police Station.



Rob is alarmed when Ethan claims his grandad is DEAD... and that he KILLED him!



Rob is left puzzled when he contacts Ethan's strict mum, Naomi (Rachel Fenwick), who seems strangely unconcerned to hear her son is at the Police Station.



Meawhile, counsellor Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) tries to get to the bottom of WHY Ethan believes he is responsible for his grandad's death...

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 2:00pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer