Doctors spoilers: WHO is dressed as a giant bird... and WHY?!
Airs Monday 27 March 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Bear Sylvester (played by Dex Lee) gets more than he bargained for while out on the streets of Letherbridge raising money for charity on today's episode of Doctors! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Surgery business manager Bear is convinced to wear a giant bird mascot costume during a charity drive to raise money for Letherbridge Rapid Response Services.
But both Bear and paramedic, Brett Brierly (Demeji Ewuoso), are in for a SHOCK when a teenager, Talia Moss (Tia Richardson), steals the donation box and does a runner!
Bear gives chase, still dressed-up as the giant bird!
Talia looks terrified when Bear catches her and threatens to call the Police...
But it seems Talia hasn't stolen the money for herself.
When Bear and Brett accompany Talia home, will they discover the truth about WHY the teenager has been forced to become a thief?
Back at The Mill, receptionist Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) needs the help of Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg).
Karen keeps losing her glasses and is struggling to read a text message from her son, Jack.
Scarlett suggests Karen tries the text to speech option on her phone.
Karen thinks it's hilarious and great at the same time... talking text could change her life!
Why didn't she find out about this sooner?
Later, Karen is making tea for colleagues, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) and Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh), and decides to play them a talking text message from her husband, Rob (Chris Walker).
But could Karen be making a mistake playing this particular message out LOUD?
The return of their son, Ollie (Isaac Benn), seems to have given Rich Millar (Richard Atwill) the idea that there might still be hope for his and Kirsty's (Kiruna Stamell) marriage.
When Ollie has a minor accident while helping Rich out on a job, Rich takes the lad straight to see receptionist Kirsty at The Mill.
Kirsty is annoyed and wonders why Rich didn't just take their son straight to A&E.
But it's clear that Rich is still looking to be around Kirsty, despite the fact she's already given him his marching orders!
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.