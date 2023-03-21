Doctors spoilers: WHO is dressed as a giant bird... and WHY?!

SOMEONE from The Mill gets a fancy dress costume on for charity... and then chases after a THIEF on today's episode of Doctors!

Bear Sylvester (played by Dex Lee) gets more than he bargained for while out on the streets of Letherbridge raising money for charity on today's episode of Doctors! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Surgery business manager Bear is convinced to wear a giant bird mascot costume during a charity drive to raise money for Letherbridge Rapid Response Services.



But both Bear and paramedic, Brett Brierly (Demeji Ewuoso), are in for a SHOCK when a teenager, Talia Moss (Tia Richardson), steals the donation box and does a runner!



Bear gives chase, still dressed-up as the giant bird!



Talia looks terrified when Bear catches her and threatens to call the Police...



But it seems Talia hasn't stolen the money for herself.



When Bear and Brett accompany Talia home, will they discover the truth about WHY the teenager has been forced to become a thief?

Bear and paramedic Brett are shocked by a theft on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

WHO is thief Talia trying to help on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Back at The Mill, receptionist Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) needs the help of Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg).



Karen keeps losing her glasses and is struggling to read a text message from her son, Jack.



Scarlett suggests Karen tries the text to speech option on her phone.



Karen thinks it's hilarious and great at the same time... talking text could change her life!



Why didn't she find out about this sooner?



Later, Karen is making tea for colleagues, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) and Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh), and decides to play them a talking text message from her husband, Rob (Chris Walker).



But could Karen be making a mistake playing this particular message out LOUD?

Karen discovers the genius of talking text messages on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

The return of their son, Ollie (Isaac Benn), seems to have given Rich Millar (Richard Atwill) the idea that there might still be hope for his and Kirsty's (Kiruna Stamell) marriage.



When Ollie has a minor accident while helping Rich out on a job, Rich takes the lad straight to see receptionist Kirsty at The Mill.



Kirsty is annoyed and wonders why Rich didn't just take their son straight to A&E.



But it's clear that Rich is still looking to be around Kirsty, despite the fact she's already given him his marching orders!

Ollie finds himself caught in the middle of Kirsty and Rich's marriage troubles on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer