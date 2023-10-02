Doctors spoilers: WHO is stalking this woman?

Rob Hollins and Claudia investigate when a woman is harassed by a MYSTERY stalker on Doctors...

On today's standalone episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings), Rob Hollins (played by Chris Walker) and PC Claudia Briant (Kiza Deen) are on the case when a woman fears she is being stalked...



Shona Richards (Alice Sykes) is starting to feel like a prisoner in her own home.



After being spooked by a noise outside her house, she rushed back inside and locks the door.



But then she receives a disturbing voice message...



When Shona tries to access CCTV footage, she discovers the app on her phone is not working.



Is SOMEONE lurking about wanting to give Shona a fright?



Meanwhile at Letherbridge Police Station, Claudia has some BIG news for Police partner, Rob.



She has been offered a promotion to work with the Domestic Violence Unit.



But Claudia is unsure whether to accept the job, as it would mean a home move and a new start.



WHAT will Claudia decide to do?

Rob and Claudia investigate Shona's suspicions about her stalker on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Rob and Claudia are called to the scene when a distressed Shona reports what's been going on.



Claudia is familiar with Shona's case, as this is not the first time she has been harrassed.



Shona reports that her stalker has managed to access her social media accounts, even though she has changed the password multiple times.



Shona is convinced it is her ex-boyfriend, Matt Kelshall (Michael Lyle), who is stalking her.



Is she right?

Claudia has some career news for Rob on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Matt is not happy after getting a visit from Rob and Claudia, and insists he is innocent.



He decides to take matters into his own hands and confront Shona about why she is trying to land him in trouble with the Police.



But things take an alarming turn between Shona and Matt and a 999 EMERGENCY phone call is made...

Matt is suspected of stalking his ex-girlfriend Shona on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer

Classic episodes are now airing weekdays at 8:00am on Drama Channel

Classic episodes are also available to stream through UKTV Play