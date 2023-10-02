Doctors spoilers: WHO is stalking this woman?
Airs Wednesday 11 October 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
On today's standalone episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings), Rob Hollins (played by Chris Walker) and PC Claudia Briant (Kiza Deen) are on the case when a woman fears she is being stalked...
Shona Richards (Alice Sykes) is starting to feel like a prisoner in her own home.
After being spooked by a noise outside her house, she rushed back inside and locks the door.
But then she receives a disturbing voice message...
When Shona tries to access CCTV footage, she discovers the app on her phone is not working.
Is SOMEONE lurking about wanting to give Shona a fright?
Meanwhile at Letherbridge Police Station, Claudia has some BIG news for Police partner, Rob.
She has been offered a promotion to work with the Domestic Violence Unit.
But Claudia is unsure whether to accept the job, as it would mean a home move and a new start.
WHAT will Claudia decide to do?
Rob and Claudia are called to the scene when a distressed Shona reports what's been going on.
Claudia is familiar with Shona's case, as this is not the first time she has been harrassed.
Shona reports that her stalker has managed to access her social media accounts, even though she has changed the password multiple times.
Shona is convinced it is her ex-boyfriend, Matt Kelshall (Michael Lyle), who is stalking her.
Is she right?
Matt is not happy after getting a visit from Rob and Claudia, and insists he is innocent.
He decides to take matters into his own hands and confront Shona about why she is trying to land him in trouble with the Police.
But things take an alarming turn between Shona and Matt and a 999 EMERGENCY phone call is made...
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Classic episodes are now airing weekdays at 8:00am on Drama Channel
Classic episodes are also available to stream through UKTV Play
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.