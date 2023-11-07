Doctors spoilers: WHO loses patience with Zara and Nina?

Zara and Nina push SOMEONE too far with their ongoing argument on Doctors!

Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) and Nina Bulsara (Wendi Peters) can't seem to agree on much at the moment on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The two women are now co-running things at The Mill after the SHOCK departure of business partner, Daniel Granger.



But things are clearly not going well, as on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, the surgery is without a receptionist!



Business manager Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) has no choice but to cover reception.

However, Zara is annoyed when Bear misses a meeting with her as a result of answering the phone and taking deliveries.



Then Nina complains that she can't read Bear's handwritten note and manages to patronise him about his dyslexia.



Enough is enough...



So when both Zara and Nina attempt to draw Bear into their argument, he SNAPS!



Will Zara and Nina get the message to back-off?

Bear has had enough of Zara and Nina on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

It was a very busy day on the maternity ward for Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) and Jenny Ackerman (Lois Pearson).



But somehow the midwives made it through!



However, there is some alarming news for Ruhma and Jenny when they receive an e-mail from their boss, Sian Howell (Alex Murdoch).



Sian needs an URGENT meeting with them.



WHAT is going on?

WHAT leaves Ruhma and Jenny shocked on today's episode of Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) is called to a local primary school after the headteacher, Mike Bailey (Matthew Field), is found naked in the playground...



Could he be dangerous?



As policeman Rob starts to question both Mike and teacher Kelly Igbon (Nicola May-Taylor) to find out what happened, an annoyed parent interrupts the proceedings.



Miriam Fletcher (Charlotte Workman) claims that naked Mike tried to grab her son, leaving him traumatised...



Soon afterwards, a group of angry parents stage a protest against the headteacher outside the school!



Can Rob find out what really happened?

Rob questions school teacher Kelly after an alarming incident on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

WHY was headteacher Mike found naked in the school playground on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer