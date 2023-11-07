Doctors spoilers: WHO loses patience with Zara and Nina?
Airs Thursday 17 November 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) and Nina Bulsara (Wendi Peters) can't seem to agree on much at the moment on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
The two women are now co-running things at The Mill after the SHOCK departure of business partner, Daniel Granger.
But things are clearly not going well, as on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, the surgery is without a receptionist!
Business manager Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) has no choice but to cover reception.
However, Zara is annoyed when Bear misses a meeting with her as a result of answering the phone and taking deliveries.
Then Nina complains that she can't read Bear's handwritten note and manages to patronise him about his dyslexia.
Enough is enough...
So when both Zara and Nina attempt to draw Bear into their argument, he SNAPS!
Will Zara and Nina get the message to back-off?
It was a very busy day on the maternity ward for Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) and Jenny Ackerman (Lois Pearson).
But somehow the midwives made it through!
However, there is some alarming news for Ruhma and Jenny when they receive an e-mail from their boss, Sian Howell (Alex Murdoch).
Sian needs an URGENT meeting with them.
WHAT is going on?
Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) is called to a local primary school after the headteacher, Mike Bailey (Matthew Field), is found naked in the playground...
Could he be dangerous?
As policeman Rob starts to question both Mike and teacher Kelly Igbon (Nicola May-Taylor) to find out what happened, an annoyed parent interrupts the proceedings.
Miriam Fletcher (Charlotte Workman) claims that naked Mike tried to grab her son, leaving him traumatised...
Soon afterwards, a group of angry parents stage a protest against the headteacher outside the school!
Can Rob find out what really happened?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.