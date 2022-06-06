Doctors spoilers: WHO makes an accusation against Maeve Ludlow?
Airs Thursday 16 June 2022 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Maeve Ludlow (played by Clelia Murphy) finds herself the target of a SHOCK accusation on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
The trouble begins when Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) finds a mystery woman taking down a painting in the consulting room at Sutton Vale.
The unexpected visitor (Pandora Clifford) claims the painting belongs to her!
She is taking it away because she's in debt and needs to sell the painting...
Things get heated when the intruder has an awkward run-in with nurse Maeve and trainee GP, Princess Buchanan (Laura White) when they arrive on the scene to investigate the commotion.
Eventually, business manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee), agrees to let the woman keep the painting.
But WHO is she?
As the woman is leaving the surgery, she drops a bombshell and warns the surgery staff not to trust either Maeve or Princess...
Over at The Mill, Emma Reid (Dido Miles) tries to calm down Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) before her meeting with the Letherbridge Games Committee.
Emma tries to convince Valerie that sneaking into a sports venue to try and meet a star athlete is not the biggest crime that someone can commit.
But Valerie is still worried, especially as she has only just recently been selected to play Leona the Lion, the Letherbridge Commonwealth mascot.
Are Valerie's days as Leona the Lion about to be cut short?
Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) tries to help a student couple who are planning to have sex for the first time.
Kieran 'Ki' Morgan (Joey Lockhart) books an appointment with Daniel to share his fears, after he experiences some intense cramping.
While Ki's girlfriend, Catrin 'Cat' Roberts (Sarah Jane Fineux) is ready for the couple's first time, it seems Ki may be getting stressed-out.
Daniel explains that stress can be the cause of cramps, and Ki should have some down time to relax.
But has Ki been entirely honest with both Daniel and Cat?
Is there something he is hiding?
