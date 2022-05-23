Doctors spoilers: WHO refuses to help Princess Buchanan?
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Wednesday 1 June 2022 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Princess Buchanan (played by Laura White) is not making much of an impression on her new trainer, Emma Reid (Dido Miles) on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
On yesterday's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Emma sat in to assess a patient session with Princess.
She was not impressed by Princess's unsympathetic treatment of two patients.
To make matters worse, Princess has a pile of paperwork to catch-up on.
She'll need to get it done if she wants to finish work on time so she can go out with her friends in the evening.
Determined not to let her social life suffer, Princess tries to convince surgery receptionist, Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) to help her with all the admin.
But Princess is in for an unpleasant surprise when Scarlett refuses!
Has Scarlett realised she made a mistake letting Princess previously manipulate her?
It's been a couple of years since Emma Reid (Dido Miles) and her then policewoman girlfriend, Jasmine Dajani were the victims of a homophobic attack during a night out in Letherbridge.
At the time, it looked like the lads involved in the attack couldn't be identified... and might never be.
But the crime comes back to haunt Emma on today's episode, when she hears that the couple's attacker has finally been caught...
How will Emma react to the news?
Has justice really been served after all this time?
Meanwhile, Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) has an appointment to see Aminah Ibrahim (Nadine Higgin, who appeared in the film Military Wives).
Aminah is eight months pregnant.
But the mum-to-be is annoyed that her wife, Naija (Foluke Anglin) seems to be too busy to attend the antenatal appointment with her.
However, things take a dramatic turn when Aminah unexpectedly bumps into Naija in the waiting room at Sutton Vale.
Naija has booked an appointment to see Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) but won't tell Aminah what it is about.
WHAT is the secret that Naija is keeping from her wife?
Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
The episode is repeated at 7:00pm on BBC Two.
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.