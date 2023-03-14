Doctors spoilers: WHO upsets Nina Bulsara?

Nina Bulsara gets on the WRONG side of a certain member of staff on today's episode of Doctors!

Nina Bulsara (played by Wendi Peters) is ready to shake things up at The Mill now that she has joined the practice as a partner on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, the surgery staff are less than excited when it's time for new boss Nina's peer review day.



Even fellow partners, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh), are going to have to get involved!



Nina wants the doctors to sit in on each other's consultations and provide feedback to help each other improve.



But the exercise could either lead to positive changes at the practice... or a BIG staff fallout!

Scarlett and Karen can only wonder what's in store during the peer review exercise on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) is extremely reluctant to take part.



And then he discovers he's been paired with Nina, and is even less keen to get involved!



Nina sits in on one of Al's consultations and doesn't hold back with a long list of criticisms!



Al doesn't take Nina's ''constructive feedback'' well and tells her he's looking forward to getting his own back!



Nina is clearly taken aback by grumpy Al's reactions and walks off upset.



Uh-oh...



Meanwhile, receptionists Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) and Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson), and nurse Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) are all waiting for the inevitable fallout.



The cheeky trio place bets about WHO will have the biggest meltdown!

Suni keeps a watchful eye on Daniel on today's episode of Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Daniel is paired with new GP, Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya).



Just like his mum, Nina, Suni doesn't respond well to criticism and walks out.



Daniel reckons Suni needs to toughen up.



But how will Daniel react when Suni dishes out some feedback of his own?

Zara is paired with Jimmi during the peer review exercise on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer