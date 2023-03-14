Doctors spoilers: WHO upsets Nina Bulsara?
Airs Tuesday 21 March 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Nina Bulsara (played by Wendi Peters) is ready to shake things up at The Mill now that she has joined the practice as a partner on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, the surgery staff are less than excited when it's time for new boss Nina's peer review day.
Even fellow partners, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh), are going to have to get involved!
Nina wants the doctors to sit in on each other's consultations and provide feedback to help each other improve.
But the exercise could either lead to positive changes at the practice... or a BIG staff fallout!
Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) is extremely reluctant to take part.
And then he discovers he's been paired with Nina, and is even less keen to get involved!
Nina sits in on one of Al's consultations and doesn't hold back with a long list of criticisms!
Al doesn't take Nina's ''constructive feedback'' well and tells her he's looking forward to getting his own back!
Nina is clearly taken aback by grumpy Al's reactions and walks off upset.
Uh-oh...
Meanwhile, receptionists Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) and Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson), and nurse Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) are all waiting for the inevitable fallout.
The cheeky trio place bets about WHO will have the biggest meltdown!
Meanwhile, Daniel is paired with new GP, Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya).
Just like his mum, Nina, Suni doesn't respond well to criticism and walks out.
Daniel reckons Suni needs to toughen up.
But how will Daniel react when Suni dishes out some feedback of his own?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
