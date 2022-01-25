'Doctors' spoilers: WHY does Zara Carmichael annoy Jimmi?

Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) has never shown much of an interest in working shifts as a forensic medical examiner before on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Zara unexpectedly arrives at Letherbridge Police Station while Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) is doing a FME shift.



Jimmi is surprised when Zara reveals she wants to help out with FME shifts after hearing how overstretched with work they are.



Zara starts work shadowing Jimmi to learn more.



But it's not long before bossy Zara begins to outstay her welcome with her unrequested advice about one of Jimmi's injured patients!



Jimmi is not entirely convinced of Zara's good intentions.



Is it possible that Zara is really spending the day at the police station, with the intention of annoying their colleague, Emma Reid (Dido Miles)?



And if so, Zara's scheming behaviour certainly isn't going to help end the current feud between the ladies...

Ruhma secretly meets with heartbroken Daisha on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Daisha wants to get back together with Hazeem on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) feels bad about the way her nephew, Hazeem Durrani (Ashraf Ejjbair) has treated Daisha Rashid (Sophie Kandola).



Daisha is heartbroken after everything that has happened.



Keeping it a secret from Hazeem, kind-hearted Ruhma meets-up with Daisha for lunch.



But how will Ruhma react when Daisha asks for her help in convincing Hazeem to give their relationship another go?

Luca helps a grieving father and son on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Widower Dale Roberts (played by Connor Byrne, who was careworker Mike in the long-running Tracy Beaker series) and his son, Tom (Harry Rundle) arrive at the Mill after Dale almost faints.



It is Tom's late mum's birthday and both he and Dale are dealing with their grief in different ways.



Dale requests to see nurse Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) alone, and later Tom becomes convinced his dad is hiding something from him.



When Dale returns to the surgery again, Tom follows him.



But this time, he's left stunned by the discovery of a SHOCK family secret...

WHAT does Tom discover about his dad Dale on today's episode of Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.