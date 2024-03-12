Doctors spoilers: WHY is everyone gossiping about Scarlett?

Scarlett Kiernan (played by Kia Pegg) is not happy when everyone suddenly seems to know what's happening between her and Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya) on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



It appears that Suni's mum, Nina (Wendi Peters), has revealed the update about receptionist Scarlett and GP Suni during a partners meeting with Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) and Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee)!



Mind your own business, Nina!



When word gets round the surgery that Scarlett wants to take some annual leave holiday, everyone jumps to the conclusion she is taking a break to avoid Suni.



Scarlett eventually discovers that it is Nina who has been discussing her personal business.

Will Scarlett set the record straight with bosslady Nina about what REALLY happened between her and Suni?

Scarlett and Suni are the subject of surgery gossip on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Will Scarlett set gossiping Nina straight on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Everyone is still buzzing after the successful charity auction night.



But one MYSTERY remains.



WHY was Zara a no-show?



When Michelle Walton (Joanna Bending) catches-up with Zara, she admits she didn't come to the charity night because she had nothing to wear!



Michelle suggests they could go clothes shopping together.



However, Zara is already on the case searching for a new look.



She has hired a professional stylist, Sergio Locatelli-Brown (Che Francis)!



But Zara's first meeting with Sergio doesn't get off to a very inspired start when the stylist instantly turns his nose-up at his surroundings inside The Mill!

Will Sergio give Zara... or The Mill a style makeover on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) helps pregnant patient, Rachelle Gibbon (Natalie Law), who has been in the early stages of labour for days.



Rachelle can't get comfortable and has to use air and gas.



She becomes stressed when she discovers her granddad, Nigel (Jonty Stephens), has forgotten to bring one of her overnight bags.



But Nigel seems distracted.



Being back at St Phil's Hospital has triggered a traumatic memory of something that happened during the pandemic...

Can Ruhma help pregnant Rachelle and her troubled granddad on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer