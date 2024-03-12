Doctors spoilers: WHY is everyone gossiping about Scarlett?
Airs Tuesday 19 March 2024 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Scarlett Kiernan (played by Kia Pegg) is not happy when everyone suddenly seems to know what's happening between her and Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya) on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
It appears that Suni's mum, Nina (Wendi Peters), has revealed the update about receptionist Scarlett and GP Suni during a partners meeting with Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) and Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee)!
Mind your own business, Nina!
When word gets round the surgery that Scarlett wants to take some annual leave holiday, everyone jumps to the conclusion she is taking a break to avoid Suni.
Scarlett eventually discovers that it is Nina who has been discussing her personal business.
Will Scarlett set the record straight with bosslady Nina about what REALLY happened between her and Suni?
Everyone is still buzzing after the successful charity auction night.
But one MYSTERY remains.
WHY was Zara a no-show?
When Michelle Walton (Joanna Bending) catches-up with Zara, she admits she didn't come to the charity night because she had nothing to wear!
Michelle suggests they could go clothes shopping together.
However, Zara is already on the case searching for a new look.
She has hired a professional stylist, Sergio Locatelli-Brown (Che Francis)!
But Zara's first meeting with Sergio doesn't get off to a very inspired start when the stylist instantly turns his nose-up at his surroundings inside The Mill!
Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) helps pregnant patient, Rachelle Gibbon (Natalie Law), who has been in the early stages of labour for days.
Rachelle can't get comfortable and has to use air and gas.
She becomes stressed when she discovers her granddad, Nigel (Jonty Stephens), has forgotten to bring one of her overnight bags.
But Nigel seems distracted.
Being back at St Phil's Hospital has triggered a traumatic memory of something that happened during the pandemic...
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.