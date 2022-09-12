Doctors spoilers: WHY is Maeve Ludlow under suspicion?

Maeve Ludlow (played by Clelia Murphy) is glad the MURDER investigation into the death of her former boss, Jacob Ashdown, is finally behind her on Doctors (1:45pm - BBC One)*



It was not a good look when surgery nurse Maeve's past affair with Jacob was exposed.



And then she became one of the prime suspects in the police investigation!



Luckily, things are now looking up again, as Maeve and her boyfriend, Dr Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) plan an exciting new venture for the future.



However, on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Maeve unexpectedly finds herself under suspicion of wrong doing again...



Since the future of Sutton Vale hasn't officially been decided, business manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) starts looking through the surgery's business accounts.



But something in the paperwork doesn't add up, and Bear shares some suspicions with Sid Vere (Ashley Rice)...



Meanwhile, Maeve is out and about making patient house visits when she notices she's got several missed calls from Bear.



He needs some information from her about previous patient numbers at Sutton Vale.



Suddenly Maeve feels unsettled...



But WHY?



Unable to delay things any further, Maeve drives back to Sutton Vale to see Bear and face her fate...

Bear makes an ALARMING discovery on today's episode of Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Emma Reid (Dido Miles) is still having hassle with her new neighbour, Roxy Piper (Fiona Skinner).



Emma is woken-up again by Roxy arguing with a MYSTERY man, Lawrence Besson (Darren Hill).



But when Emma goes outside to try and help, Lawrence quickly leaves.



WHY doesn't Roxy seem bothered about her latest confrontation?



At the surgery, Emma complains to both Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) and Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) about what's been going on.



Emma starts to wonder if she should move out to escape her noisy neighbour.



While Karen reckons it's time to lay down the law to Roxy and get her policeman husband, Rob Hollins (Chris Walker), to investigate the noise complaint!



WHAT will Emma do?

Emma confronts noisy neighbour Roxy on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

