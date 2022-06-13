Doctors spoilers: Maeve Ludlow SECRET AFFAIR exposed!

Maeve Ludlow thinks boyfriend Jimmi has betrayed her after she is called-in for questioning by the police on Doctors...

Maeve Ludlow (played by Clelia Murphy) finds herself taken in for questioning about the murder of Jacob Ashdown on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) and his CID colleague, DI Mick Hartley (Martin Walsh) take Jacob's personal computer into police custody, and uncover some SHOCK evidence about both Maeve and Princess Buchanan (Laura White)...



After Maeve is brought in for questioning, she thinks it must have been her boyfriend, Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) who told the police about Maeve's past affair with murdered GP, Jacob.



But actually, Rob and Mick have uncovered e-mail evidence of the affair on Jacob's personal computer!



Rob starts to wonder what else Maeve hasn't told them...

Rob and Mick discuss the prime suspects in the murder investigation on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, it's not been a good week for Princess after she was rumbled for blackmailing surgery receptionist, Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg).



And now she's being questioned by Rob and Mick, after the policeman discover evidence that Jacob was about to SACK trainee GP, Princess, shortly before his death!



Princess admits that she clashed with Jacob from time-to-time.



He just didn't want to seem to give her a proper chance to learn the job at Sutton Vale.



Princess gets defensive as the police questioning continues.



Leading her to make a SHOCK accusation about another member of staff at Sutton Vale who may have had a motive for murder!



But WHO?



Are Rob and Mick getting closer to discovering the KILLER TRUTH?

Does Princess have a motive for MURDER on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) becomes concerned about the attitude of his patient, Dave Marsden (Barry Aird) towards women.



Daniel previously recommended a men's support group to Dave.



But when a suspicious Daniel decides to check-out the group, the GP is alarmed to discover that group leader, Ray Lafferty (David Broughton-Davies) is preaching anti-women views!



WHAT can Daniel do about this awful boy's club?

Daniel discovers a controversial men's support group on today's episode of Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors is taking a summer break.



The series will return later this year on BBC One and BBC Two.