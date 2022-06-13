Doctors spoilers: Maeve Ludlow SECRET AFFAIR exposed!
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Thursday 23 June 2022 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Maeve Ludlow (played by Clelia Murphy) finds herself taken in for questioning about the murder of Jacob Ashdown on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) and his CID colleague, DI Mick Hartley (Martin Walsh) take Jacob's personal computer into police custody, and uncover some SHOCK evidence about both Maeve and Princess Buchanan (Laura White)...
After Maeve is brought in for questioning, she thinks it must have been her boyfriend, Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) who told the police about Maeve's past affair with murdered GP, Jacob.
But actually, Rob and Mick have uncovered e-mail evidence of the affair on Jacob's personal computer!
Rob starts to wonder what else Maeve hasn't told them...
Meanwhile, it's not been a good week for Princess after she was rumbled for blackmailing surgery receptionist, Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg).
And now she's being questioned by Rob and Mick, after the policeman discover evidence that Jacob was about to SACK trainee GP, Princess, shortly before his death!
Princess admits that she clashed with Jacob from time-to-time.
He just didn't want to seem to give her a proper chance to learn the job at Sutton Vale.
Princess gets defensive as the police questioning continues.
Leading her to make a SHOCK accusation about another member of staff at Sutton Vale who may have had a motive for murder!
But WHO?
Are Rob and Mick getting closer to discovering the KILLER TRUTH?
Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) becomes concerned about the attitude of his patient, Dave Marsden (Barry Aird) towards women.
Daniel previously recommended a men's support group to Dave.
But when a suspicious Daniel decides to check-out the group, the GP is alarmed to discover that group leader, Ray Lafferty (David Broughton-Davies) is preaching anti-women views!
WHAT can Daniel do about this awful boy's club?
Doctors is taking a summer break.
The series will return later this year on BBC One and BBC Two.
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
