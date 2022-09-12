Doctors spoilers: WHY is Ruhma Carter feeling down in the dumps?
Airs Tuesday 20 September 2022 at 1:45pm on BBC1. (* All programmes are currently subject to change due to news coverage following the death of Queen Elizabeth II)
Ruhma Carter (played by Bharti Patel) wasn't quite expecting to find herself on the same spa weekend getaway as surgery bossy boots, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) on Doctors! (1:45pm - BBC One) *
(* All programmes are currently subject to change due to news coverage following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. See our TV Guide for the latest listings).
However, both Ruhma and surgery receptionist, Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle), are still determined to enjoy some rest and relaxation at the hotel.
Unfortunately, the spa weekend appears to be going off the rails...
Both Valerie and Ruhma are struggling to deal with what happened on yesterday's episode of the BBC drama.
WHAT was the cause of such behaviour?
Ruhma is feeling totally down-in-the-dumps.
But perhaps things will start to look-up for both Valerie and Ruhma, as hotel cleaning woman, Bernie Simmonds (Trudi Jackson), is on hand to help again!
Meanwhile, Zara is the only one who is still committed to the cause and attending the yoga and meditation classes run by Saffron Meadows (Charlotte Melia).
But Zara's professional skills are called for, when Saffron unexpectedly confides in the GP about the struggles she's been having since leaving the army.
Elsewhere in the hotel, Emma Reid (Dido Miles) is enjoying a relaxing weekend in her room.
Could her relaxed state have something to do with a SECRET supply of alcohol?!
Back at home, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) is in the bad books with his teenage daughter, Izzie Torres (Bethan Moore).
Daniel went into total dad mode and told-off Izzie after she arrived for her weekend stay in Letherbridge with a mystery friend, Taylor Davies (Giuseppe Graham).
After making a SURPRISE discovery about Taylor, Daniel tries to mend his mistake with Izzie by offering the teenagers a nice breakfast.
But when that doesn't work, Daniel tries having a dad-to-daughter chat with Izzie about Taylor.
Unfortunately, Daniel just keeps making things worse!
If only Daniel's partner, Zara, was around to help pull the doctor out of the hole he has dug for himself!
Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
