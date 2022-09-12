Doctors spoilers: WHY is Ruhma Carter feeling down in the dumps?

Ruhma Carter (played by Bharti Patel) wasn't quite expecting to find herself on the same spa weekend getaway as surgery bossy boots, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) on Doctors! (1:45pm - BBC One) *



(* All programmes are currently subject to change due to news coverage following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. See our TV Guide for the latest listings).

However, both Ruhma and surgery receptionist, Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle), are still determined to enjoy some rest and relaxation at the hotel.



Unfortunately, the spa weekend appears to be going off the rails...



Both Valerie and Ruhma are struggling to deal with what happened on yesterday's episode of the BBC drama.



WHAT was the cause of such behaviour?



Ruhma is feeling totally down-in-the-dumps.



But perhaps things will start to look-up for both Valerie and Ruhma, as hotel cleaning woman, Bernie Simmonds (Trudi Jackson), is on hand to help again!



Meanwhile, Zara is the only one who is still committed to the cause and attending the yoga and meditation classes run by Saffron Meadows (Charlotte Melia).



But Zara's professional skills are called for, when Saffron unexpectedly confides in the GP about the struggles she's been having since leaving the army.



Elsewhere in the hotel, Emma Reid (Dido Miles) is enjoying a relaxing weekend in her room.



Could her relaxed state have something to do with a SECRET supply of alcohol?!

Zara becomes a confidante to yoga and meditation teacher Saffron on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Back at home, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) is in the bad books with his teenage daughter, Izzie Torres (Bethan Moore).



Daniel went into total dad mode and told-off Izzie after she arrived for her weekend stay in Letherbridge with a mystery friend, Taylor Davies (Giuseppe Graham).



After making a SURPRISE discovery about Taylor, Daniel tries to mend his mistake with Izzie by offering the teenagers a nice breakfast.



But when that doesn't work, Daniel tries having a dad-to-daughter chat with Izzie about Taylor.



Unfortunately, Daniel just keeps making things worse!



If only Daniel's partner, Zara, was around to help pull the doctor out of the hole he has dug for himself!

Daniel has a major misunderstanding with his daughter Izzie on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Izzie is NOT impressed by her dad's behaviour on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

What's the deal with Izzie's friend Taylor on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer