Doctors spoilers: WHY is Scarlett Kiernan worried about an old school friend?
Airs Wednesday 20 September 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Scarlett Kiernan (played by Kia Pegg) fears for the safety of an old school friend on today's standalone episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Scarlett is surprised to see Casey Greer (Lauren Foster), when she arrives at The Mill for an appointment with Dr Emma Reid (Dido Miles).
Casey gives the impression that all is well with her young daughter, Livvy.
But it soon becomes clear she's not being entirely honest with either Scarlett or Emma about her life situation...
Things take an alarming turn when Casey leaves the surgery and is confronted by an angry man, Mark (Jack Whitam).
Scarlett fears for Casey's safety and rushes outside to help.
But before the surgery receptionist can find out more, both Casey and Mark flee the scene!
WHO is Mark?
And WHY has he been following Casey?
Is she in DANGER?
Scarlett doesn't hesitate to get the Police involved.
PC Claudia Briant (Kiza Deen) arrives to discuss the incident with Scarlett and Emma.
But the receptionist becomes even more worried about the situation, when Claudia reveals more about Casey's current living situation...
Meanwhile, Casey just wants to escape from her troubles and accepts an invitation to a party from security guard, Tyler Douglas (Ollie Cox).
He even buys her a dress for the occasion.
But is her situation about to go from bad to WORSE?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Classic episodes are now airing weekdays at 8:00am on Drama Channel
Classic episodes are also available to stream through UKTV Play
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.