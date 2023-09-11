Doctors spoilers: WHY is Scarlett Kiernan worried about an old school friend?

Scarlett Kiernan reconnects with an old school friend and suspects a possible case of assault on today's episode of Doctors...

Scarlett Kiernan (played by Kia Pegg) fears for the safety of an old school friend on today's standalone episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Scarlett is surprised to see Casey Greer (Lauren Foster), when she arrives at The Mill for an appointment with Dr Emma Reid (Dido Miles).



Casey gives the impression that all is well with her young daughter, Livvy.

But it soon becomes clear she's not being entirely honest with either Scarlett or Emma about her life situation...



Things take an alarming turn when Casey leaves the surgery and is confronted by an angry man, Mark (Jack Whitam).



Scarlett fears for Casey's safety and rushes outside to help.



But before the surgery receptionist can find out more, both Casey and Mark flee the scene!



WHO is Mark?



And WHY has he been following Casey?



Is she in DANGER?

WHO is the man who confronts Casey outside The Mill on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Scarlett doesn't hesitate to get the Police involved.



PC Claudia Briant (Kiza Deen) arrives to discuss the incident with Scarlett and Emma.



But the receptionist becomes even more worried about the situation, when Claudia reveals more about Casey's current living situation...



Meanwhile, Casey just wants to escape from her troubles and accepts an invitation to a party from security guard, Tyler Douglas (Ollie Cox).



He even buys her a dress for the occasion.



But is her situation about to go from bad to WORSE?

Tyler invites Casey to a party on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Rob and Claudia make an ARREST on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer

Classic episodes are now airing weekdays at 8:00am on Drama Channel

Classic episodes are also available to stream through UKTV Play