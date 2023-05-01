Doctors spoilers: Will Bear Sylvester LEAVE The Mill?

Bear Sylvester (played by Dex Lee) faces a dilemma about his future working at The Mill on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Business manager Bear has visited his new lady, Tanisha Fonseca (Andrea Ali), at the private medical practice where she works.



The new couple have been discussing the pros and cons of private healthcare versus the NHS.



Tanisha has already made it clear she believes Bear should be aiming higher than his present job at The Mill.



Bear is in for a surprise when Tanisha tells him she has arranged a job interview for him with her boss at the private practice!



Tanisha thinks Bear will really fit in over at her workplace.



But Bear is undecided.



Could he be tempted to leave The Mill?

Tanisha thinks Bear is destined for bigger and better things on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

After all the drama surrounding the Beechwalk performance, is it too late to save the area from redeveloped?



Nina Bulsara (Wendi Peters) and Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) attend the council meeting to find out the decision...



But there's more drama to come, when the medics discover that crafty council woman, Beverly Munroe (Caroline Sheen), is now using their own campaign to boost her own chances of re-election!



Is their fight far from over?

Jimmi and Nina make another startling discovery about Beverly on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

ALSO, Ollie Millar (Isaac Benn) is getting fed-up with his mum, Kirsty (Kiruna Stamell), treating him like a skivvy because he is currently unemployed.



As Kirsty continues to tease Ollie about his lack of a job, she pushes him too far and he storms out of the house...



However, could it be that houseguest, Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg), has an idea of how to help Ollie start making some money?

Suni has bad news for Nicky about her arthritis on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, mum Nicky Woodford (Rachael Spence) is secretly struggling to afford to put food on the table for her and her teenage son, Will (Jacob Partali).



To make matters worse, Nicky is unable to work because of her arthritis.



At The Mill, Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya) is the bearer of bad news, when he confirms her condition cannot be cured.



Stressed-out after an encounter with her ex-husband's new wife, Siobhan Sutherland (Michelle Luther), Nicky suddenly collapses...

Will is unaware of just how bad things have got on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer