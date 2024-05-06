Doctors spoilers: Will Paige get SACKED?
Airs Wednesday 15 May 2024 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Paige Popplewell (played by Genevieve Lewis) is hoping that she'll soon be offered a full-time contract to work at The Mill Health Centre on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Paige's hopes could be crushed when she finds herself in trouble with Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee)...
Paige remains oblivious that something she has previously done has already landed nurse Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) in trouble.
But she starts to get the message when receptionist Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) warns Paige that business manager Bear wants to talk to her...
Paige hopes that Bear wants to talk to her about a full-time contract.
But instead, he reprimands Paige and warns her that she has broken CONFIDENTIALITY.
Which could be grounds for DISMISSAL!
Paige rushes off, about to burst into tears...
Will she lose her job?
Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh), Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya) and Bear are awaiting an answer after their pitch for the Campus Surgery contract.
Is no news, good news?
Later, Bear receives an e-mail about the Campus contract and notifies Zara.
Then Bear calls an EMERGENCY staff meeting!
Uh-oh...
Nadia Feist (Jenna Augen) arrives at St Phil's Hospital in labour.
Midwife Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) quickly discovers that Nadia is determined to give birth and raise her baby on her own terms.
Since the death of Nadia's husband Ari, his mum, Lori Feist (Jan Goodman), has become particularly controlling.
When Lori and her husband, Michael (Jonathan Tafler), arrive at the hospital, Ruhma gently tries to convince them to give Nadia some space.
But Lori is adamant that she NOT going to miss the birth of her grandchild and barges her way into Nadia's hospital room!
It all threatens to kick-off when Nadia, now having labour pains, tells Lori that she doesn't want her there...
Can Ruhma help Nadia set some boundaries with her in-laws?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
