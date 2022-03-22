Doctors spoilers: Will Princess Buchanan make a FATAL mistake?

Princess Buchanan (played by Laura White) has managed to fool everyone into thinking that she's totally dedicated to the job on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



However, Princess has been slowly manipulating her colleagues at The Mill to take on some of her workload.



On yesterday's episode of the BBC daytime drama, she somehow managed to get the better of both receptionist Valere Pitman (Sarah Moyle) and doctor Sid Vere (Ashley Rice).



But on today's episode, the trainee doctor's lazy attitude could have FATAL consequences...



Ex-EastEnders star, Paul Moriarty (who played businessman, George Palmer who was engaged to Peggy Mitchell on the BBC soap) guests as a patient, George Grant.



George is struggling with dementia and now lives with his daughter, Amy (Angela Terence).



But Amy is struggling to keep her head above water, trying to study while looking after her increasingly challenging father, who sometimes wanders off.



George develops a UTI and comes into the surgery for help.



He is seen by Princess who is keen to start diagnosing patients.



But when Princess doesn't read George's medical notes properly, she prescribes some antibiotics that George is allergic to...



Princess makes a terrible mistake when she doesn't read a patient's medical records properly on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Ex-EastEnders star Paul Moriarty guests on today's episode of Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

In the meantime, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) is at the Campus Surgery.



She is there to meet-up with a friend and fellow medic, consultant surgeon, Max Bailey (Nicholas Prasad, who has had roles on TV shows including EastEnders and Krypton).



Princess recognises Max and goes on a charm offensive to schmooze the medic.



She is clearly thinking, WHAT could Max do to help further the trainee doctor's career?



Princess is thrilled when Max gets her involved with his Mind Hope project, which will help towards her GP training.



Has Princess managed to manipulate yet another unsuspecting medic into helping her get ahead?

Successful surgeon Max visits the Campus Surgery on Doctors (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

The episode is repeated at 7:00pm on BBC Two.