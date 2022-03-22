Doctors spoilers: Will Princess Buchanan make a FATAL mistake?
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Thursday 31 March 2022 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Princess Buchanan (played by Laura White) has managed to fool everyone into thinking that she's totally dedicated to the job on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
However, Princess has been slowly manipulating her colleagues at The Mill to take on some of her workload.
On yesterday's episode of the BBC daytime drama, she somehow managed to get the better of both receptionist Valere Pitman (Sarah Moyle) and doctor Sid Vere (Ashley Rice).
But on today's episode, the trainee doctor's lazy attitude could have FATAL consequences...
Ex-EastEnders star, Paul Moriarty (who played businessman, George Palmer who was engaged to Peggy Mitchell on the BBC soap) guests as a patient, George Grant.
George is struggling with dementia and now lives with his daughter, Amy (Angela Terence).
But Amy is struggling to keep her head above water, trying to study while looking after her increasingly challenging father, who sometimes wanders off.
George develops a UTI and comes into the surgery for help.
He is seen by Princess who is keen to start diagnosing patients.
But when Princess doesn't read George's medical notes properly, she prescribes some antibiotics that George is allergic to...
In the meantime, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) is at the Campus Surgery.
She is there to meet-up with a friend and fellow medic, consultant surgeon, Max Bailey (Nicholas Prasad, who has had roles on TV shows including EastEnders and Krypton).
Princess recognises Max and goes on a charm offensive to schmooze the medic.
She is clearly thinking, WHAT could Max do to help further the trainee doctor's career?
Princess is thrilled when Max gets her involved with his Mind Hope project, which will help towards her GP training.
Has Princess managed to manipulate yet another unsuspecting medic into helping her get ahead?
Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
The episode is repeated at 7:00pm on BBC Two.
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
