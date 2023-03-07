Doctors spoilers: Will Rob Hollins make an ARREST?

Rob Hollins (played by Chris Walker) investigates following some suspicious goings-on after the new dads group run by Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) and Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama,Ruhma is worried when she gets a call from another parent support group in the area, revealing there may have been a sighting of dad Damien Byrd (Daniel Millar).



Ruhma and Sid are determined to find out more, after Damien was confronted by an angry dad about his behaviour.



Sid decides to attend the other parent group, where he confronts Damien...



But when Damien turns aggressive and threatens Sid, it's not long before policeman Rob is called to the scene!



Rob questions Damien about what exactly he is up to.



However, Sid is left feeling frustrated and annoyed when Rob reveals he doesn't have enough evidence of any wrongdoing to make an arrest...

Will Rob arrest dodgy Damien on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) is still in a weird mood, after cancelling a date with boyfriend, Jamie Clapton (Zak Ghazi-Torbati).



Jamie invites Luca for lunch and presses him about his strange behaviour.



But Jamie gets more than he bargained for when Luca drops a BOMBSHELL...



He reckons they should BREAK-UP!



However, Jamie is not ready to give up on their relationship so easily.



He tries to talk Luca around, suspecting that it's just a case of cold feet after meeting his mum, Marisa, and their chat at the furniture store.



But Luca is not so easily convinced and remains worried that things are getting too serious, too soon between him and Jamie.



Will the fellas really call it quits?

Has the love bubble BURST for Luca and Jamie on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Nina Bulsara (Wendi Peters) tries to find out what's going on, when a troubled young man, Cal Patterson (Joseph Beach), arrives at The Mill but won't reveal his name of what the problem is.



Nina works out that Cal has autism and starts to get through to him.



But will Nina manage to find out from Cal that it is actually his grandmother, Gill (Patricia Jones), who is in need of EMERGENCY medical help?

Nina tries to get through to a troubled autistic man on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Cal's grandmother Gill needs medical help on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer