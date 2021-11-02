'Doctors' spoilers: Will Rob Hollins QUIT his therapy sessions?

Rob Hollins (played by Chris Walker) is definitely not a willing therapy patient on Doctors (1.45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The policeman would much rather deal with his own dramas than talk about them with a complete stranger.



However, Rob has been convinced to give therapy sessions a go by Dr Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) after his PTSD resurfaced to put a strain on Rob's marriage to Karen (Jan Pearson).



On the way to his session with therapist Charita Sharma (Maya Saroya), Rob enjoys a football kickabout with some local Letherbridge lads.



But his good mood doesn't last for long, when Charita starts asking questions about Rob and Karen's marriage.



Charita's questions quickly put Rob on the defensive and he storms out of the session!



Rob complains about to Charita to Daniel and demands a replacement counsellor!



Can Daniel convince Rob to give his counselling sessions another try and to face-up to some home truths about what is really happening between him and Karen?

Bear gets more unexpected news from his mum Makeda on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) continues to have a strained relationship with his mum Makeda (Angela Wynter), despite his attempts to help her with her health.



The surgery business manager is left reeling after Makeda makes another SHOCK decision.



Not only is Bear's mum moving to France but she lets him know that she's going to help his sister Juliet and not him with the proceeds from selling her house.



Clearly Bear is not the favourite child...

Sid gets caught in a row between two newlyweds on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) does a home visit to examine asthma patient Bernie Tanner (Tom McCall).



Bernie's condition has deteriorated and his breathing suddenly seems to get worse when there is a delivery of photos from Bernie and his wife Rosie's (Sophie Robinson) recent wedding day.



Could there be a connection to the two events that Bernie is keeping from Rosie?





Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.