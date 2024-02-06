Doctors spoilers: Will Scarlett PASS her driving test?

It's time for Scarlett Kiernan (played by Kia Pegg) to take her driving test on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The test was almost CANCELLED when Scarlett's driving instructor, Mr Peploe, discovered the clutch in his car had broken.



However, Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) has come to the rescue!



Surgery receptionist Scarlett is feeling nervous but Rob is there to calm her nerves.



After all, Scarlett did start out with Rob giving her driving lessons.



It turns out that Scarlett's examiner, Susan Elliot (Meriel Schofield), is also someone who Rob knows.



Rob's late wife, Karen, had NCT classes with Susan when she was pregnant with their son, Jack!



Is this a good sign that Scarlett is on course to pass her driving test?

Rob helps Scarlett on the day of her driving test on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

WHAT kind of trouble is Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya) in?



Following on from the revelations by Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) and Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee), a review panel is arranged to look into Suni's actions...



Nina Bulsara (Wendi Peters) is reeling from the allegations and wants to sit in on the review panel.



But Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) puts her foot down and warns Nina that would be unprofessional since she is Suni's mum.



Meanwhile, Suni makes a SECRET phonecall to find out the latest about imposter doctor, Harry Drake...

Suni must face a review panel on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

There's a happy homecoming for Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren), when he returns from his trip and discovers Joel Tanner (Alexander Lincoln) is back in Letherbridge.



If only Luca knew the half of WHAT has been going on at landlady Emma Reid's (Dido Miles) house while he's been gone!



While houseguest Maria Jaziri (Laila Zaidi) is out, things take a flirty and fun turn between Luca and Joel...

Things HOT up between Luca and Joel again on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer