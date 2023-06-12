Doctors spoilers: Will Zara Carmichael and Daniel BREAK-UP?
Airs Thursday 22 June 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) needs to talk her way out of BIG trouble on today's SUMMER FINALE episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Zara has been the target of online harassment after smitten medical student, Miles Bailey (Louis Saxby), kissed her.
Now her job as a lecturer at the University of Letherbridge is on the line, because of the rumours and gossip about inappropriate behaviour with a student.
At The Mill, receptionists Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) and Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) can't resist having a gossip about what is going on between bosslady Zara and her longtime partner, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers).
But the ladies really have something to talk about when they receive a new phone message from an ANONYMOUS sender...
It's not long before the message reaches Daniel too.
He's not happy when he sees a photo of Zara kissing Miles!
Desperate to control the situation, Zara tries to explain to Daniel what really happened when Miles made a move on her.
But Daniel doesn't appear ready to accept Zara's version of events and decides to go and confront Miles at the University!
Uh-oh...
Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) leaves receptionist Rosie Colton (Janice Connolly) in charge at the Campus Surgery.
Bear jokes and reminds Rosie not to put-up with any nonsense from Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) and Emma Reid (Dido Miles).
But Rosie takes her role a bit too seriously and lays down the law when she catches Al and Emma having a LOUD disagreement about a patient.
How will Al and Emma react when Rosie reminds them they have a duty to be more professional!
Will Bear regret leaving Rosie in charge?
Bear's girlfriend, PC Claudia Briant (Kiza Deen), is excited about her first shift working with Sergeant Rob Hollins (Chris Walker).
But it's a day of DRAMA when they find themselves caught up in a family feud!
At the court, where they are giving evidence at another case, Rob and Claudia are forced to physically separate grown-up twins, Patrick McAdams (Adam Lawrence) and his sister, Michelle (Shona Eaton).
They both blame the other for forcing their late dad to sign a DNR form when he was ill in hospital.
As Rob and Claudia investigate further, and meet Patrick and Michelle's stressed-out mum, Bev (Debra Penny), it becomes clear that all is not well in this family...
Doctors is taking a summer break and returns in September on BBC One
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.