Doctors spoilers: Will Zara Carmichael and Daniel BREAK-UP?

Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) needs to talk her way out of BIG trouble on today's SUMMER FINALE episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Zara has been the target of online harassment after smitten medical student, Miles Bailey (Louis Saxby), kissed her.



Now her job as a lecturer at the University of Letherbridge is on the line, because of the rumours and gossip about inappropriate behaviour with a student.



At The Mill, receptionists Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) and Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) can't resist having a gossip about what is going on between bosslady Zara and her longtime partner, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers).



But the ladies really have something to talk about when they receive a new phone message from an ANONYMOUS sender...



It's not long before the message reaches Daniel too.



He's not happy when he sees a photo of Zara kissing Miles!



Desperate to control the situation, Zara tries to explain to Daniel what really happened when Miles made a move on her.



But Daniel doesn't appear ready to accept Zara's version of events and decides to go and confront Miles at the University!



Uh-oh...

Kirsty and Scarlett receive a SCANDALOUS photo on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) leaves receptionist Rosie Colton (Janice Connolly) in charge at the Campus Surgery.



Bear jokes and reminds Rosie not to put-up with any nonsense from Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) and Emma Reid (Dido Miles).



But Rosie takes her role a bit too seriously and lays down the law when she catches Al and Emma having a LOUD disagreement about a patient.



How will Al and Emma react when Rosie reminds them they have a duty to be more professional!



Will Bear regret leaving Rosie in charge?

Rosie reprimands Al and Emma on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Bear's girlfriend, PC Claudia Briant (Kiza Deen), is excited about her first shift working with Sergeant Rob Hollins (Chris Walker).



But it's a day of DRAMA when they find themselves caught up in a family feud!



At the court, where they are giving evidence at another case, Rob and Claudia are forced to physically separate grown-up twins, Patrick McAdams (Adam Lawrence) and his sister, Michelle (Shona Eaton).



They both blame the other for forcing their late dad to sign a DNR form when he was ill in hospital.



As Rob and Claudia investigate further, and meet Patrick and Michelle's stressed-out mum, Bev (Debra Penny), it becomes clear that all is not well in this family...

Rob and Claudia get caught up in a family feud on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Bev is stressed-out over the fallout between her children on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors is taking a summer break and returns in September on BBC One

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer