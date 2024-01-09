Doctors spoilers: Zara hosts a DEADLY dinner party!

Zara has all kinds of SHOCKS and SURPRISES in store for her Dinner With Distinction on today's episode of Doctors!

It's the turn of Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) to host the latest Dinner With Distinction on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Invited guests Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) and Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) are unsure what Zara is planning.



Al and Jimmi are joined by surgery receptionist, Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell).



The trio arrive at a place called Algoston Hall.



Things take a SPOOKY turn when a mystery hooded figure approaches to give them a riddle to solve.



When Al, Jimmi and Kirsty manage to solve the riddle, the hooded figure reveals their TRUE identity...

Al is in for a SHOCK at Zara's dinner party on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

The guests are alarmed when Zara reveals the theme for the evening: PAIN!



Zara has a SHOCK challenge for Al and Jimmi to get the evening started.



But will they be brave enough to accept Zara's challenge?



When it's time to sit down for dinner, Zara reveals that each course has one dish which is spicier than the others.



The food will be assigned at random.

WHO gets landed with the fiery first course and starts to struggle with the food's intense heat?



As the drinks start flowing, Zara sets a challenge for each of them to reveal a SECRET about one of the other guests.



But the game starts to get out of hand when Jimmi reveals a story about Al which causes the grumpy GP to storm out of the room!

Kirsty reveals a SECRET from her past on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Infact, Al fails to see the funny side of the evening and accuses Zara of deliberately setting them all up with her spicy dishes and games!



Is Al right?



Is crafty Zara having the last laugh at the expense of her guests?



Kirsty attempts to break the tension by revealing her own secret.



WHAT is it?



And is Zara being serious when she claims Kirsty will now have to be suspended from work, pending an investigation...

Will Jimmi fall out with Al again on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer