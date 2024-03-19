Doctors spoilers: Zara's fashion makeover is REVEALED!

Zara's got a NEW LOOK... but is she happy about it on Doctors?

Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) has hired a personal stylist to give her a makeover on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



However, she wasn't expecting no-nonsense stylist, Sergio Locatelli Brown (Che Francis), to demand she throw out her entire existing wardrobe!



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Zara arrives at The Mill armed with bin bags full of her clothing.



Michelle Walton (Joanna Bending) is astonished to see how many items Zara is throwing out.



She can't have much left in her wardrobe to wear!



Later that day, Michelle visits Zara at home, ready for the grand reveal of her NEW LOOK.



With bossy Sergio calling all the shots, will Zara get the style makeover she's looking for?

Paige wants the gossip about Kirsty's love life on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Paige Popplewell (Genevieve Lewis) is determined to get the gossip on her new work colleagues, while she's working as a temp receptionist at The Mill.



Paige questions receptionist Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) about her love life.



At first, Kirsty tries to shutdown nosey Paige's questions.



But Kirsty is feeling good about what's been brewing between her and Dave Burns (Gareth Berliner) since they kissed on the night of the charity auction.



Things are looking up when Dave later arrives at the surgery to visit Kirsty.



Could this be a good sign that there is more romance in store for them?

Kirsty gets a visit from Dave on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) meets Tony Pearson (Dennis Herdman) who is at The Mill to pick-up a repeat prescription for his dad, Michael (Jack Chissick).



Al reports that he needs to see Michael soon, who is in a wheelchair and not yet walking again after an operation.



Al senses something is up with Tony.



Tony admits he's got the chance to go and visit his ex-girlfriend, Janine Cosgrove (Theresa Godly), in sunny California.



He could do with a break from looking after his demanding dad!



While Tony faces the dilemma of whether or not to book a flight to LA, Michael has an appointment to see Al.



And he's not happy when he jumps to the conclusion that Al has encouraged Tony to jump on a plane and leave him to fend for himself!

Can Tony find a way to take a break from looking after his demanding dad on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Al has his hands full with grumpy patient Michael on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer