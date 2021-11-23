'EastEnders' spoilers: Aaron Monroe spikes Harvey!

Aaron Monroe ensures his dad Harvey Monroe's date doesn't go to plan in Monday's episode of EastEnders (8:10 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Aaron Monroe offers his dad Harvey Monroe some advice when he admits that he's nervous about his upcoming date with Jean Slater. But it seems he's playing games with his dad as he's soon up to something sinister.

As Harvey waits for Jean in the Prince Albert, Aaron buys him a beer but he secretly slips an extra vodka into it. After encouraging his dad to drink up, he makes sure the drinks are flowing and Harvey gets more and more drunk by the minute...

Mila Marwa is behind the bar and when she realises what Aaron is up to, she stops serving him drinks. Jean finally arrives for her date but what kind of state will she find Harvey in? Has Aaron sabotaged things for his dad?

Rainie Highway catches Peter Beale in a lie! (Image credit: BBC)

Peter Beale and Nancy Carter are planning a new 'transformation' programme at the gym, and they ask Stuart and Rainie Highway to take part in it. The deal is that once they've gone through the fitness programme, before and after photographs will be included.

Rainie is quite struck with the idea and she agrees to sign up, then she does her best to talk hubby Stuart into it. But Peter isn't feeling that well inclined towards the Highways after all and he makes out that he's offered the last spot elsewhere!

When Rainie later realises Peter's been lying about giving away the last place, she demands that he let Stuart take part. Can she talk him into it?

Mick Carter tries to help out Janine Butcher. (Image credit: BBC)

Mick Carter is doing his best to help Janine Butcher with her daughter Scarlett but things don't go to plan. Meanwhile, Sharon Watts has an idea about Ruby Fowler's currently empty house but Zack Hudson thinks she's getting ahead of herself. What is she planning?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.