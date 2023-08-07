EastEnders spoilers: Alfie Moon in TERRIFYING hospital dash!

Alfie Moon's health takes a turn for the worse after clashing with son Tommy.

Alfie Moon suffers a major health scare and ends up in hospital during Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Life hasn't been easy for Alfie since he returned to Albert Square last year. He had his heart set on winning back ex-wife Kat Slater, but Alfie's haphazard attempts to break up her relationship with Phil Mitchell all ended in failure.

Alfie then suffered another blow when he lost his job as barman at The Queen Vic after clashing with new landlady Elaine Peacock.

After weeks out of work, Alfie finally caught a break when he was offered a job at the local bookies, although he's not been impressing formidable boss Olga.

Things at home haven't been easy either. Alfie isn't seeing eye-to-eye with his eldest son Tommy and was furious to learn he told Freddie Slater the whereabouts of his rapist father, Graham Foster.

Alfie's relationship with Tommy is at an all-time low, and the dad's bad luck looks set to continue as fears are raised about the state of his health.

Tommy Moon works out his aggression at the boxing gym. (Image credit: BBC)

Following their latest run-in, Alfie tries to smooth things over with angry Tommy by apologising for being an absent father.

The pair make up, but things turn sour when Alfie forbids Tommy from spending time his mate Perry, who he believes is a troublemaker.

Meanwhile, Phil gets wind of Tommy's behaviour towards Alfie and reveals the lad previously lashed out at Kat. In a rare moment of agreement, Alfie and Phil decide to take Tommy to the Boxing Den to work out some aggression.

Afterwards, Tommy apologises to his dad, but Phil is concerned when he notices Alfie is grimacing in pain. Knowing something isn't right, Phil waits until Tommy leaves before ordering Alfie to go to Walford General for an emergency check up.

Is Alfie in for more bad news?

Freddie Slater and Anna Knight have an emotional heart-to-heart. (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, smitten Bobby Beale asks Anna Knight if he'll help her arrange a surprise birthday party for Bernie, in an attempt to spend more time with her.

She agrees to lend a hand, but isn't sold on Bobby's idea of a Cider, Cheese and Chess night. Deciding they need to liven things up a little, Anna tries to get downbeat Freddie on board.

Unsurprisingly Freddie's in no mood to party having discovered the truth about his dad and tells Anna he can't face it. The barmaid won't take no for an answer though, and manages to change Freddie's mind after they share a heart-to-heart in The Vic.

Bonded by their shared experience of being let down by absent parents, Anna and Freddie grow closer.

Might Bobby have a rival for Anna's affections?

Concerned Vinny Panesar tries to get through to mum Suki. (Image credit: BBC)

Across the Square, Suki Panesar dismisses husband Nish and son Vinny's concerns following her dizzy spell and insists she's fine to go to work.

Eve Unwin is also worried about Suki's wellbeing and pops into the Minute Mart to see her. Eve succeeds where Nish and Vinny failed and is able to persuade her former lover to see a doctor.

Back at home, Vinny tries to get his mum to open up about her feelings, but finds himself on the receiving end of Suki's sharp tongue as she demands he stay out of her personal life and show her some respect!

Also, Stacey Slater urges Eve to move on from Suki and go out with newcomer Caz. Annoyed, Eve retorts by telling Stacey to stop leading Theo Hawthorne on.

Realising she may have given Theo the wrong impression, Stacey goes to see her secret stalker and reaffirms her desire to be just friends. How will he take it?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.