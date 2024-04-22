EastEnders spoilers: Bianca Jackson is BACK in Walford!

Bianca Jackson - and her silver puffer - are back in Walford!

Bianca Jackson makes a dramatic return to Walford in Monday’s episode of EastEnders (see our TV Guide for full listings).

It’s been five years since the iconic character stepped foot on the Square she once called home. But B is back and wherever she goes, chaos inevitably follows.

Sonia Jackson is shocked to see her big sister and the surprises keep on coming when Bianca is introduced to Son's other half, Reiss Colwell.

As the family catch up, Bianca is distracted by the news that Whitney Dean’s boyfriend Zack Hudson has done a disappearing act...

Sonia introduces Bianca to her boyfriend, Reiss. (Image credit: BBC)

Bianca heads straight over to Whitney's to try and find out why Zack has gone AWOL.

When Zack finally does show his face he's met by a barrage of questions from an unimpressed Bianca. She refuses to back down and in the end Zack storms out.

He goes at The Vic to find Whitney, but their conversation is interrupted by the arrival of a lady called Wahida - the mum of a lad with Usher Syndrome, the same condition that Britney Wainwright was recently diagnosed with.

Whitney hopes the chat with Wahida will provide her and Zack with an understanding of the best ways they can support Britney with her hearing problems and eventual sight loss.

But will the enormity of the situation prove too much for Zack?

Zack gets the third degree from suspicious Bianca. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Bianca is clearly intending to stick around in Walford and wastes no time bagging herself a job at the café!

The business was closed off as a crime scene after Keanu Taylor's corpse was discovered buried underneath the floor. But now the police have given the go ahead for the café to reopen.

As Vinny Panesar hands out flyers to drum up custom, tearful Bernie Taylor watches on while her brother’s killer Linda Carter and co-conspirator Denise Branning struggle to contain their guilt.

Bianca offers Bernie comfort and seizes the opportunity to make a few quid by pointing out she’s a dab hand at making bacon butties.

Having landed her old job back, Bianca then has a heart-to-heart with Bernie and gives her the courage to returns to work.

Bianca offers grieving Bernie some words of encouragement. (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, Lexi Pearce is suspicious when Nadine Keller arrives on their doorstep claiming she’s been kicked out of her house.

The escort has managed to trick Jay Brown into believing she’s pregnant with his child, but astute Lexi knows there’s something amiss.

Wanting to keep a close eye on Nadine, the youngster takes the day off school on the pretence of being poorly.

Confiding in great-grandad Billy Mitchell, Lexi reveals she saw Nadine drinking alcohol, but Jay is refusing to believe her. Billy goes to speak to Jay and puts his foot in it by suggesting he takes a DNA test to see if he’s really the father.

Sensing the unease, crafty Nadine arranges peace drinks in The Vic to get Jay’s family back on side, and Billy decides it’s the perfect time to present Honey with her new engagement ring.

But the romantic moment is short-lived when Billy’s estranged dad Stevie walks into the pub.

What does he want?

Stevie Mitchell makes an unexpected return to Walford. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Yolande Trueman continues to suffer in silence after being sexually assaulted by Pastor Gideon Clayton.

Unable to face the predatory cleric, Yolande has been avoiding prayer group and started to question her Christian faith.

When Levi tries to reach out to her, Yolande overreacts, leading Patrick Trueman and Denise to wonder what's really going on.

Patrick and Denise are concerned by Yolande's outburst. (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm