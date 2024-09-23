EastEnders spoilers: Bianca Jackson plots to trick Reiss!

Bianca Jackson plans to record Reiss Colwell confessing to murder in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Bianca Jackson has set her sights on Reiss Colwell, and she's determined to prove he had something to do with his wife Debbie Colwell's death!

When her pregnant sister Sonia Fowler was imprisoned for smothering a comatose Debbie with a pillow, Bianca knew the kind-hearted nurse couldn't be to blame.

After Sonia started dating Reiss, Bianca never took to him, sure that there was something not right about the seemingly mild-mannered accountant.

It seems she was proved right, as Reiss is hiding a horror secret, that he killed Debbie to worm his way out of debts to her care home, and has let his pregnant fiancée get banged up in his stead!

With the case against an imprisoned Sonia progressing, Bianca knows she needs to flush a confession out of Reiss sooner rather than later and she's been pretending to support him while they wait for Sonia's trial.

Plying Reiss with booze to loosen him up, Bianca tries to subtly entice him into a confession. With Freddie Slater's microphone hidden in the living room, her plan is to get Reiss on tape.

Unfortunately for Bianca, her plot is destroyed when Freddie interrupts them.

Will Reiss find out that Bianca has been playing him all along?

Cindy Beale has been playing away from home. (Image credit: BBC)

Cindy Beale doesn't seem to have any guilt over her secret passionate affair with Junior Knight!

Although she's with Ian Beale, she has no problem in carrying on a double life, using Junior to spice things up when the everyday reality of Walford gets too dull.

A falling out with Ian over her daughter Anna Knight's treatment of Ian's son Bobby Beale, which caused a heartbroken Bobby to leave Walford, pushed Cindy into Junior's arms once again.

Cindy stormed out when Ian made some snide remarks about Anna, heading to the closed pie shop for a sneaky rendezvous.

When Ian lets himself into the pie shop, Cindy and Junior panic.

Will Ian find them together?

Yolande Trueman was confronted by Stella Clayton before the Pastor's shock death. (Image credit: BBC)

Yolande Trueman knew that she was doing the right thing when she reported Pastor Clayton for sexually assaulting her, despite it being one of the most difficult things she's ever had to do.

Despite Yolande's bravery, it's been a long road trying to bring her predator to justice, after it was discovered that the Pastor had left a string of victims in his wake over his years in the church.

Just as it seemed that he would be forced to face his crimes, Yolande discovered the shocking news that the Pastor had taken his own life.

Still reeling, she's comforted by her family when she has another visitor, the Pastor's widow Stella Clayton.

Has Stella come to attack her?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Friday at 7:30 pm.