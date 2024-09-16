EastEnders spoilers: Bianca Jackson turns the screws on killer Reiss Colwell!

Bianca Jackson knows Reiss Colwell is a killer and she vows to prove it!

Bianca Jackson tries to extract a confession out of killer Reiss Colwell in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders at 7.30pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Reiss has been struggling with his guilt since he suffocated his comatose wife Debbie back in July. But that hasn't stopped him from allowing his pregnant fiancée Sonia to take the rap for a crime she didn't commit.

Poor Son is currently banged up behind bars and Reiss is getting away with murder. But not for much longer if Bianca's got anything to with it.

She knows he's guilty and is determined to prove it!

Bianca Jackson tries to convince Kat Slater of Reiss Colwell's guilt. (Image credit: BBC)

Reiss is under pressure as Bianca continues to interrogate him about Sonia's arrest. He becomes overwhelmed and leaves - but this only fires Bianca up even more.

Adopting a different tact, Bianca then outwardly accuses Reiss of killing Debbie. It's a bold move, but she gets Reiss teetering on the brink of a confession.

Reiss Colwell very nearly reveals his killer secret. (Image credit: BBC)

Unfortunately, before he can say anything, Martin Fowler and Kat Slater arrive to diffuse the situation. They try to calm Bianca down, but she remains set in her belief that Reiss is to blame.

Knowing she may be Sonia's only hope, B vows not to give up. Be afraid, Reiss!

Suki Panesar is worried for Vinny Panesar's safety. (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, the penny drops for terrified Vinny Panesar as he realises he's been framed by his own father.

Nish has been laundering money through his business and set Vinny up as his fall guy. It's all part of Nish's revenge plan, after discovering Vinny was in cahoots with Suki to reclaim his empire.

Vinny is now at the mercy of Nish, and knows only too well what he's capable of.

Meanwhile, Suki, who instructed Vinny to get out of Walford, is anxiously awaiting news from her son. But when he fails to message to say he's safe, Suki starts to panic.

Will she realise Nish is behind Vinny's disappearance? And can she save him?

Harry Mitchell makes a call to one of his dodgy contacts. (Image credit: BBC)

Teddy Mitchell isn't happy when Phil informs him Harry didn't show for his first shift at The Arches.

However, the lazy lad soon redeems himself when he saves Kathy Beale's handbag from a thief. Phil is impressed and agrees to give Harry another chance.

But it's a decision he may live to regret when Harry makes a mysterious call, which indicates he's planning to run a dodgy operation from the garage.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30pm.