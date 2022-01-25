'EastEnders' spoilers: Can Kheerat Panesar talk sense into Chelsea?

Kheerat Panesar goes to the hospital to see Chelsea Atkins.

Kheerat Panesar is worried he's losing Chelsea Atkins' help to bring killer Gray Atkins to justice in Friday's episode of EastEnders (8:00 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Kheerat Panesar is keen to get on Gray Atkins' good side again if he's got any chance of getting Gray to slip up and confess to murdering his first wife Chantelle Atkins.

He also wants to make sure that Gray's new wife Chelsea Atkins is still on with the plan, as since her son Jordan's premature birth she seems to have become more and more under Gray's control.

Kheerat offers to take some papers from Eve Unwin to the hospital to give to Gray, who is actually relieved to see him. Gray insists that Kheerat can stick around for a bit but it's clear that Chelsea is irritated.

Meanwhile, Chelsea bumps into a nurse who is not happy to see Gray. She remembers him from Chantelle's frequent visits to hospital when she was clearly being abused by him.

When the nurse finds out that Chantelle has died she is sickened. She tells Chelsea if she ever needs some help, she's there for her.

Chelsea, however, doesn't want to listen and brushes aside her offer. When Kheerat gets the chance to speak to Chelsea alone he asks her how things are going. What will she say?

Zack Hudson makes a discovery while out looking for Tina Carter. (Image credit: BBC)

Zack Hudson has been out all night with Shirley Carter, helping her search for her missing sister Tina Carter. Little does Shirley know that her search is futile because Gray Atkins killed Tina over a year ago!

The Carter family are determined to hold out hope, however, even though Sharon Watts has a warning for Shirley's granddaughter Nancy Carter, saying they can't look for her forever.

Zack gets back home and tells roomie Martin Fowler that while they were searching for Tina, he spotted Jada Lennox, mother of Sharon Watts' granddaughter Alyssa. Feeling guilty for driving Jada and the baby away from the Square he vows that he's going to bring Jada and Alyssa home to Sharon!

Honey Mitchell and Kathy Beale are alarmed to hear an explosion! (Image credit: BBC)

Honey Mitchell has a new venture on the go, much to the surprise of boyfriend Jay Mitchell. She's miffed when instead of congratulating her, he warns her that it will be tough going!

Later, everyone is helping to clear up the Prince Albert when there's suddenly a loud bang! Everyone is alarmed considering the recent attempted bombing of the Argee Bhajee.

Has the community come under attack again?

Also, Karen Taylor realises Bailey Baker is trying to matchmake her and Mitch Baker and is taken aback when Bailey insists that Mitch loves her and they should be together!

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday at 8:00 pm.