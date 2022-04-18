EastEnders spoilers: Can Linda Carter resist temptation?

Linda Slater is back behind the bar at the Queen Vic.

Linda Carter struggles when Mick Carter returns home with Janine Butcher in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Linda Carter has started work behind the bar at the Queen Vic. Her daughter Nancy Carter has obvious concerns about her alcoholic mum spending time around all that booze and she asks sister Frankie Lewis to keep an eye on her.

Nancy and partner Zack Hudson head out to look at restaurants to buy. Left alone with Frankie, Linda seems to be keeping herself on the straight and narrow.

But when her ex Mick Carter arrives home with his new squeeze Janine Butcher and his and Linda's son Ollie Carter, Linda is rattled. Will she be able to resist taking a drink?

Jean Slater is delighted when her wedding dress arrives. (Image credit: BBC)

Jean Slater is in a low mood after Harvey Monroe had a go at her for the amount of money she's spending on the wedding. Feeling guilty when he realises how much the fancy wedding dress means to her, he tells her it's okay if she keeps it.

Meanwhile, Stacey Slater is getting really edgy about her mum's plans to move to Southend with Harvey, as she's worried what will happen if she can't keep an eye on her. Stacey confronts Harvey and begs him not to take Jean away from the Square.

Harvey has bigger problems than his wedding headache when he receives a terrifying phone call. It's the prison revealing that son Aaron Monroe has been seriously injured and has been rushed to hospital. Stacey goes to the hospital with Harvey to support him.

She quickly realises that Harvey throwing himself into a relationship with Jean has been more about keeping his mind off his worries over Aaron than anything else. She asks him to see sense and call off the wedding.

What will Harvey say?

Chelsea Atkins helps out at Ruby's. (Image credit: BBC)

Chelsea Atkins is feeling under pressure after learning that she could lose the house, as her killer hubby Gray Atkins hasn't paid the mortgage for months.

Kim Fox offers to help Chelsea go through her finances to ward off having the house repossessed. The pair meet up at Ruby's and Kim gets busy with her calculator, while Chelsea distracts herself by helping Dotty Cotton out behind the bar.

It's clear Chelsea is a natural and Kim and Chelsea's friend Whitney Dean encourage her to take a job there. Chelsea, however, is unimpressed, not liking the feeling of being backed into a corner.

She storms off home but after a chat with mum Denise Fox, she reconsiders, and realises that taking a job at the club might not be so bad.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.