'EastEnders' spoilers: Gray Atkins' final showdown!

Gray Atkins is finally forced to face up to his crimes in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Gray Atkins meets a moment of reckoning as the walls close in around him. With his wife Chelsea Atkins back from the hospital and demanding to know the truth, how will Gray deal with her?

When challenged about his murderous actions in the past, his accusers Tina Carter and Kush Kazemi both ended up dead!

With Gray in an uncontrollable rage, will a similar fate befall Chelsea or will she manage to escape her killer husband?

Mitch Baker begs Karen Taylor to see sense over Gray Atkins. (Image credit: BBC)

Mitch Baker, meanwhile, has reached the awful conclusion that Gray did in fact kill his daughter Chantelle Atkins. Knowing that Chantelle's mum Karen Taylor has been on Gray's side, he knows it's going to be a tough ask to convince her of Gray's true nature.

In fact, he's judged things right and she insists that she can't believe the father of her grandchildren Mack and Mia would do something so terrible.

Can Mitch convince her to see the truth?

What will happen when Whitney Dean comes face to face with Gray Atkins? (Image credit: BBC)

Gray has another person to contend with before his time of reckoning comes...

Whitney Dean is on the warpath! She's determined to track him down and soon has him right where she wants him. But what will happen in their showdown?

It's clear that Gray's time is short as the police flood the Square to arrest him, while several of the Albert Square residents are after his blood.

How far will Gray go to escape justice...

And will someone take matters into their own hands?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday at 7:30 pm.