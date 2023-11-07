EastEnders spoilers: Cindy Beale makes a SICKENING accusation!

Cindy Beale wants to get to the bottom of the fire in the cafe.

Cindy Beale is sure that Kathy Cotton started the cafe blaze in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Cindy Beale and Ian Beale are in shock following the terrifying fire at the cafe that saw Ian's son Bobby Beale trapped in the roaring flames!

Rocky Cotton is keeping tight lipped about his bombshell involvement in the blaze. The gambling addict secretly started a fire as an insurance scam to solve his money troubles, feeling sure wife and cafe owner Kathy Cotton would blame it on the dodgy electrics.

Cindy Beale knows that something untoward has gone on but she picks on the wrong person when she points the finger at Kathy, and accuses HER of starting the fire!

When Cindy sees Ian comforting his mum in the hospital, she's fuming that he's taken Kathy's side over hers and she storms back to the Square.

Cindy's ex George Knight finds her in a state and he sits her down to share some wise words.

Returning to the hospital to support the family in their hour of need, Cindy extends an olive branch to Kathy and it seems the dramas between them are over.

Or ARE they?

Kathy is horrified when the police turn up and arrest her for arson!

Sharon Watts and Keanu Reeves get engaged... Again! (Image credit: BBC)

Sharon Watts is feeling shaken about the cafe fire as it's stirred up some bad memories. When Keanu Taylor tries to make a joke about the recent events, it falls completely flat and Sharon snaps at him!

Still feeling nervous and paranoid that her son Albie could be in danger after his kidnap ordeal, Sharon asks Keanu to collect their son from pre-school.

She's unaware that he's hiding a devastating betrayal, as Keanu staged the kidnap to get her to stay in the country with Albie rather than move abroad for work.

After Keanu returns home with Albie, Sharon is grateful and she has a HUGE question for Keanu.

He's stunned when she tells him that she wants him to propose to her again, as she wants to say 'yes'!

Alfie Moon kept his cancer diagnosis secret until Phil Mitchell found out! (Image credit: BBC)

Alfie Moon is back from Spain after heading out to the sunshine to recuperate following his operation for prostate cancer.

It's time to get his results from the prostectomy and find out how things lie going forward. Alfie's grateful when good friend Linda Carter insists on going with him to the appointment and give him some support.

After talking through the PSA results with the doctor, Alfie returns home and comes face-to-face with his ex Kat Mitchell, who is fuming that Alfie did a disappearing act to Spain without telling her.

When Alfie finally opens up to her and explains everything, will she forgive him?

Bernadette has been working in the cafe since losing her job in the call centre. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Mitch Baker is worried about Bernadette Taylor and Marie, as they've both been left without a job following the cafe fire! The good-hearted dad rallies the Albert Square locals to raise some cash to help support them.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.