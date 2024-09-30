EastEnders spoilers: David Wicks gets a shock from beyond the GRAVE!

David Wicks is stunned to see Cindy Beale in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

David Wicks is still in complete shock after seeing ex-lover Cindy Beale standing in front of him!

Cindy went to jail in 1998 for hiring a hitman to kill then husband Ian Beale so that she could run away with David.

After Cindy was banged up, everyone was told she'd died giving birth to he new lover Nick Holland's daughter. In fact, Cindy was whisked into witness protection after grassing on a fellow inmate with a dangerous connection and had taken on a false identity.

David has questions and he and Cindy catch up on the past two decades since they saw each other last. Predictably, when Ian finds out his former love rival David is around, he's horrified!

Determined to prove his love for Cindy, Ian tells her daughter Anna Knight that he has a surprise for her later...

Is Ian about to propose?

Tommy Moon doesn't take kindly to being told off by mum Kat Slater. (Image credit: BBC)

Tommy Moon has caught on to the fact that mum Kat Slater and dad Alfie Moon are struggling for money. Although Alfie's now bagged himself a job at the Minute Mart, he was out of work for a short time after losing his job in the betting shop.

Plotting to 'help' the family, Tommy comes up with a scheme to steal from the cafe but he's caught by a furious Kathy Beale.

Storming round to the Slaters, Kathy tells Kat that she needs to sort out her son before he goes even more off the rails.

Dreading having to confront the teen after Kat's previous attempts to reprimand Tommy have prompted him to get violent, Kat tries to have words in a calm manner.

Her approach backfires and only riles Tommy more, who then physically intimidates her.

Amy Mitchell was seriously injured in the club crush. (Image credit: BBC)

Jack Branning is struggling to look after the house and his kids with teen daughter Amy Mitchell still so compromised following the crush at the club that saw Amy get seriously injured.

When his eldest daughter Penny Branning suggests that she look after Amy for a bit Jack reluctantly agrees. He still blames her for mismanaging the number of the punter at the night when she was still manager, leading to the terrifying crush.

Jack later pops in to see how the girls' are doing and is relieved that Amy seems in a much better mood.

A tactless comment causes trouble, however, and he and Penny are back to square one after a massive row.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.