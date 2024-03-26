EastEnders spoilers: Dean Wicks makes a SHOCK proposal!

Dean Wicks has a plan up his sleeve in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Dean Wicks has been scheming to hide his evil plan to keep daughter Jade Green in Walford.

When Jade revealed she was going to move to Pakistan with her mum Shabnam Masood, Dean was determined to stop her.

Denied any legal route to keep her in the country, when lung transplant recipient Jade fell ill with a chest infection, Dean's mind started whirring...

Her doctor confirmed that she shouldn't leave the country until the antibiotics she'd been given started to work so Dean secretly tampered with her medication to keep her ill.

Dean Wicks gaslighted Jean Slater when she discovered the truth. (Image credit: BBC)

After Jean Slater discovered that Dean had been emptying her pill cases down the sink before administering the useless pills to an unwitting Jade, Dean twisted things to put the blame on her.

With Jean now down south visiting Little Mo Slater, Dean thought his problem had gone away - until her partner Harvey Monroe started interfering.

In a bid to take out Harvey before he can do any damage, Dean has posted lies about him on a community forum. Honey Mitchell and Billy Mitchell are horrified when they see the post and make it clear that Harvey is a good man.

When Chelsea Fox encounters Dean she has a go at him for his behaviour and dishes out a few home truths. Realising that he's stuffed up, he deletes the post about Harvey.

Heading to the Beales', Dean shocks Ian and Cindy Beale when he asks them to buy him out of Beale's Eels.

Is Dean planning to leave Walford?

Bernie Taylor was shocked when the floor of the café collapsed. (Image credit: BBC)

The six women involved in helping cover up Keanu Taylor's murder by burying him under the floor in the café are on pins as the drama continues.

After dumping Keanu's body in a hole in the floor while the café was closed following the fire, the women worked through the night to cover it with concrete. But it seems their panicked handy work wasn't strong enough to hold and a huge crack has opened up.

When Vinny Panesar saw the crack he got straight onto the builders to try and get it fixed, not knowing the horror that lay just feet below him and café manager Bernie Taylor, Keanu's unwitting sister.

The body is a ticking time bomb that seems sure to land all the women in jail unless they can find a way to cover up their tracks, especially after Denise Fox and Stacey Slater were caught sneaking into the café by copper Jack Branning.

That evening, Bernie gets drunk and her raucous behaviour is too much for best mate Felix Baker. He dumps her on a newly returned Alfie Moon, telling him to sort her out.

How long will it be before Bernie finds out the grisly truth about Keanu?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.