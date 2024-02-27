EastEnders spoilers: DEVASTED Zack Hudson returns home alone!

Zack Hudson shares the news about Whitney Dean with Bianca Jackson and Sonia Fowler.

Zack Hudson makes a big decision after an event leaves him and Whitney Dean in crisis in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Zack Hudson is HORRIFIED after watching his pregnant girlfriend Whitney Dean get knocked down by a car.

Whitney's rushed to hospital with Zack, Sonia Fowler and Bianca Jackson by her side. After being checked over, she's sent for an ultrasound to check if her baby is okay.

After Whitney and Zack tragically lost their unborn baby daughter Peach to a fatal genetic condition, the situation is Zack and Whitney's worst nightmare.

The couple are flooded with relief but not only is Whitney given the all clear, the baby is healthy, too.

Britney goes missing after her mum's arrest. (Image credit: BBC)

After returning to Bianca's house following the hospital visit, Whitney and Zack are stunned to see Britney's mum being arrested for drug dealing.

When Whitney finds out that Britney has gone missing, she's terrified for the young girl and insists on going to search for her, despite Bianca imploring Whitney to rest after her ordeal.

Fortunately, Zack finds Britney and calls Whitney to let her know that she's fine. After turning over the young girl to the social worker, Whitney bursts out that she and Zack can care for her until something official is sorted out.

Whitney and Zack are already officially cleared to be foster carers after signing up for the role following Peach's death and Whitney's initial insistence that she didn't want to get pregnant again.

As the words come out of Whitney's mouth, it leaves Zack stunned, as they've not discussed taking in Britney. He can't believe she'd make such a huge decision without checking with him first.

Whitney Dean has a HUGE decision to make! (Image credit: BBC)

Frustrated by Whitney's actions, Zack insists that he needs to go back to Walford, whether it's with or without her. He's devastated when Whitney insists she's going nowhere.

After watching Zack walk away, Whitney continues her mission to help Britney and she visits Keeley to give her a few home truths.

Keeley is NOT appreciative of Whitney criticising her and her parenting, but Whitney's left stunned when Keeley makes a shocking offer.

Not able to cope with looking after her kids, Keeley tells Whitney that if she really cared about Britney then she'd take her in.

What will Whitney say?

Sonia Fowler shares her troubles with Bianca Jackson. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Sonia Fowler has a heart-to-heart with sister Bianca Jackson about her struggle to conceive. Sonia has been having IVF with partner Reiss Colwell but so far it's not been a success and the desire for a baby is tearing her apart.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.