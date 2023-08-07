EastEnders spoilers: Eve Unwin SELF-DESTRUCTS!

EastEnders' Eve Unwin reaches breaking point and suffers a violent meltdown in Thursday's episode (7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Eve's been down in the dumps since her messy split from Suki Panesar. But she finally found a reason to smile again after hitting it off with newcomer, Caz.

Posing under the guise of 'Amanda', Caz invited Eve out for a drink so they could get to know one another better. Eve had high hopes for their evening together, but her and Amanda failed to find a romantic connection.

Feeling awkward, Eve decided to dip out of the date, but was rocked when Amanda revealed her real name - Caroline - and explained their connection.

Consumed with rage and despair over what Caroline told her, Eve is like a ticking timebomb ready to explode...

Recent events have pushed Eve Unwin to breaking point. (Image credit: BBC)

Stacey Slater tries to support Eve in the wake of recent events and urges her to stay well away from Caroline.

She insists she will, but as Stacey prepares for her visit from the social workers to see if she's a suitable guardian for daughter Lily's baby, Eve goes against her word.

Sneaking out of the house, Eve heads over to Walford East to confront Caroline. But how will their meeting go?

Not well it seems, as Eve is in a terrible state by the time she arrives home. Unable to contain her emotions any longer, she flies into a fit of rage and completely trashes the kitchen.

Witnessing the destruction caused, Theo Hawthorne comforts Eve and feigns concern for her wellbeing. Meanwhile, Lily and Stacey frantically try to distract the social worker while the mess is cleared up.

Will Eve live to regret her violent outburst?

Bobby Beale fears Anna Knight has the hots for Freddie Slater instead. (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, all of Bobby Beale, Freddie Slater and Anna Knight's hard work pays off as Bernie Taylor's birthday bash is a roaring success.

However, Bobby isn't in the mood for fun when he clocks the growing chemistry between Anna and Freddie and fears she's sweet on his best mate.

Later on, Anna receives a text message from Gabriel Chang, the private investigator she hired to track down her missing mum, Rose Knight. Anna remains unaware Rose is in fact 'the late' Cindy Beale, who is currently residing in France.

After talking things through with Freddie, Anna decides to meet Gabriel and hear what he's got to say.

Has he found a potential new lead?

Alfie Moon continues to suffer in silence. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Alfie continues to suffer in silence as he struggles to process his recent news.

With the weight of the world on his shoulders, the normally happy chap is less than enthusiastic about spending the day in the Boxing Den with son Tommy and Phil Mitchell.

Concerned Tommy picks up on his dad's distracted mood and reveals he saw Alfie getting into a cab to hospital the previous day.

Will Alfie find the courage to tell his boy the truth?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30pm.