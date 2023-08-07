EastEnders spoilers: Eve Unwin SELF-DESTRUCTS!
Airs at 7:30pm on Thursday 17 August 2023 on BBC One.
EastEnders' Eve Unwin reaches breaking point and suffers a violent meltdown in Thursday's episode (7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Eve's been down in the dumps since her messy split from Suki Panesar. But she finally found a reason to smile again after hitting it off with newcomer, Caz.
Posing under the guise of 'Amanda', Caz invited Eve out for a drink so they could get to know one another better. Eve had high hopes for their evening together, but her and Amanda failed to find a romantic connection.
Feeling awkward, Eve decided to dip out of the date, but was rocked when Amanda revealed her real name - Caroline - and explained their connection.
Consumed with rage and despair over what Caroline told her, Eve is like a ticking timebomb ready to explode...
Stacey Slater tries to support Eve in the wake of recent events and urges her to stay well away from Caroline.
She insists she will, but as Stacey prepares for her visit from the social workers to see if she's a suitable guardian for daughter Lily's baby, Eve goes against her word.
Sneaking out of the house, Eve heads over to Walford East to confront Caroline. But how will their meeting go?
Not well it seems, as Eve is in a terrible state by the time she arrives home. Unable to contain her emotions any longer, she flies into a fit of rage and completely trashes the kitchen.
Witnessing the destruction caused, Theo Hawthorne comforts Eve and feigns concern for her wellbeing. Meanwhile, Lily and Stacey frantically try to distract the social worker while the mess is cleared up.
Will Eve live to regret her violent outburst?
Elsewhere, all of Bobby Beale, Freddie Slater and Anna Knight's hard work pays off as Bernie Taylor's birthday bash is a roaring success.
However, Bobby isn't in the mood for fun when he clocks the growing chemistry between Anna and Freddie and fears she's sweet on his best mate.
Later on, Anna receives a text message from Gabriel Chang, the private investigator she hired to track down her missing mum, Rose Knight. Anna remains unaware Rose is in fact 'the late' Cindy Beale, who is currently residing in France.
After talking things through with Freddie, Anna decides to meet Gabriel and hear what he's got to say.
Has he found a potential new lead?
Also, Alfie continues to suffer in silence as he struggles to process his recent news.
With the weight of the world on his shoulders, the normally happy chap is less than enthusiastic about spending the day in the Boxing Den with son Tommy and Phil Mitchell.
Concerned Tommy picks up on his dad's distracted mood and reveals he saw Alfie getting into a cab to hospital the previous day.
Will Alfie find the courage to tell his boy the truth?
EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30pm.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Laura has been a journalist for over a decade, writing about soaps, TV entertainment, fashion, beauty, and food. After graduating from university, she started her career working at a national soap and TV magazine. During her seven-year stint there she joined the cast of Emmerdale for a tour around the famous village, partied with soap stars at awards bashes, interviewed her acting idol David Suchet, and sat in the front row of Strictly Come Dancing.
Her heart lies with the soaps, and her all-time favourite character has to be EastEnders' Pat Butcher - no one rocked a big earring quite like her. She's also a huge fan of detective crime dramas, particularly old school Inspector Morse, Endeavour, and adaptations of Agatha Christie's Marple and Poirot. When she's not writing, she loves a spot of second-hand shopping and going on adventures with her young son.