EastEnders spoilers: George has a huge surprise for Elaine!
Airs Thursday 21 November 2024 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
As their wedding day gets closer, George Knight (played by Colin Salmon) surprises his bride-to-be, Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe), with a thoughtful present on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
George can't wait to marry Elaine and put his complicated past with ex-wife, Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins), behind him.
However, George's good mood disappears when he discovers Elaine has a "gift" of her own for him.
In the shape of a wedding pre-nuptial agreement drawn-up by her legal eagle grandson, Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff)!
Will George agree to sign the legal document?
Meanwhile, Cindy is still lurking around in the background and warns George's loverboy son, Junior (Micah Balfour), to stop meddling between her and fiance, Ian Beale (Adam Woodyat).
Junior clearly wants ex-lover Cindy back.
Will he quit playing games with her heart?
There's no love lost between Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) and her ex-bestie, Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton).
With Ruby unexpectedly back in the lives of both Stacey and her husband, Martin Fowler (James Bye), Stacey vows to support her man in his battle against his ex-wife...
Could the fight soon be on to SAVE Bridge Street market?
The market traders are up-in-arms over plans to shutdown their place of business.
Mr Lister (Nick Wilton), long-time market inspector, is back on the scene.
He is secretly thrilled when Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) hugs him, after he pledges to support the traders fight back against the plans...
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.