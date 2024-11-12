EastEnders spoilers: George has a huge surprise for Elaine!

George surprises bride-to-be Elaine with a present... but soon gets an unwelcome surprise of his own on EastEnders!

As their wedding day gets closer, George Knight (played by Colin Salmon) surprises his bride-to-be, Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe), with a thoughtful present on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



George can't wait to marry Elaine and put his complicated past with ex-wife, Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins), behind him.

However, George's good mood disappears when he discovers Elaine has a "gift" of her own for him.



In the shape of a wedding pre-nuptial agreement drawn-up by her legal eagle grandson, Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff)!

Will George agree to sign the legal document?

Meanwhile, Cindy is still lurking around in the background and warns George's loverboy son, Junior (Micah Balfour), to stop meddling between her and fiance, Ian Beale (Adam Woodyat).



Junior clearly wants ex-lover Cindy back.



Will he quit playing games with her heart?

Cindy warns off ex-lover Junior on EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

Caught Cheating By Your Ex! | Walford REEvisited | EastEnders - YouTube Watch On

There's no love lost between Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) and her ex-bestie, Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton).



With Ruby unexpectedly back in the lives of both Stacey and her husband, Martin Fowler (James Bye), Stacey vows to support her man in his battle against his ex-wife...

Martin is reeling from the return of his ex-wife Ruby and her baby bombshell on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Could the fight soon be on to SAVE Bridge Street market?



The market traders are up-in-arms over plans to shutdown their place of business.



Mr Lister (Nick Wilton), long-time market inspector, is back on the scene.



He is secretly thrilled when Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) hugs him, after he pledges to support the traders fight back against the plans...

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer