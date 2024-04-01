EastEnders spoilers: George Knight makes his peace with critically ill Gloria

George Knight makes peace with mum Gloria Knight during tear-jerking scenes in tonight's EastEnders at 7.30pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

After suffering a heart attack in the middle of Eddie Knight's murder trial, Gloria regains consciousness in hospital.

She asks George if he can go and retrieve a box from her flat which contains important information about his childhood.

George's world was shattered after learning Eddie had murdered his biological dad Henry Kofi Asare in a racially motivated attack. Since then George has been desperate to find out more about his birth parents.

Arriving at Gloria's place, George is able to locate the box and is overwhelmed by memories of his upbringing.

Phil Mitchell encourages George Knight to forgive Gloria before it's too late. (Image credit: BBC)

Afterwards, George heads to the Boxing Den, where he encounters Phil Mitchell who's also experiencing a family crisis.

Phil reveals he's just discovered that his son Ben has been sentenced to six years in an American prison for a past crime - meaning he won't be back in Walford any time soon.

Shattered by this realisation, Phil points out how precious family is and persuades George to return to the hospital to make things right with Gloria.

As mum and son reunite, George joins Gloria on her bed as they take an emotional trip down memory lane and listen to the recorded lullaby from George's birth mother.

Linda Carter tells the police a pack of lies. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Linda Carter goes to the police with a fabricated story regarding the night Keanu Taylor was murdered.

The landlady killed Keanu in self-defence on Christmas Day after he attempted to strangle her best friend Sharon Watts to death.

Having wrestled with whether to admit her guilt, Linda now decides to tell the police a different version of events to the one she originally gave.

But it's not long before the cops question why she's withheld this information until now.

Is her cover about to be blown?

Jay Brown defends Billy Mitchell to Honey. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Honey Mitchell is spending all her spare time in training ahead of the London Marathon.

She's annoyed when Billy Mitchell cancels their shopping date together.

But when Jay Brown jumps to his defence it becomes clear Billy is hiding something from his missus.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.