EastEnders spoilers: George Knight teeters on the brink of DEATH!

George Knight is given a fatal diagnosis about his health.

George Knight receives a devastating health diagnosis in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders at 7.30pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

It's Gloria Knight's memorial at The Vic, but George is nursing some pretty nasty injuries from his illegal boxing match the previous night.

The landlord has started brawling in an underground fight club as a way of channelling his grief over Gloria's death, and has kept his perilous pastime hidden from his fiancée Elaine Peacock and daughters Gina and Anna.

As the memorial gets underway, George's girls are disappointed when their estranged half-brother Junior fails to show up for the occasion, seemingly ignoring Anna's invite to join them.

And things go from bad to worse when George suffers a sudden dizzy spell and almost collapses.

Cindy Beale and Phil Mitchell - who know about George's bare-knuckle fights - witness his funny turn and insist at once he goes and get checked out at the hospital.

George's family anxiously wait for news on his condition. (Image credit: BBC)

George is told one more blow to the head could kill him. (Image credit: BBC)

Arriving at Walford General, George is given a CAT scan and is told he's got a brain injury linked to repeated blows to the head.

The doctor then issues him a stark warning, explaining one more knock to his head could prove fatal.

As George reels, Elaine and the girls are horrified to hear he's been fighting, and worse - Cindy hid the truth from them.

The family return to the Square determined to get George back to full health.

But it seems old habits die hard as Cindy witnesses George being approached by boxing promotor Rufus - who tempts him with last night's winnings and the offer of another brawl.

Will he risk his life by stepping into the ring again?

Yolande bravely reports Pastor Clayton to the church officials. (Image credit: BBC)

Across the Square, Patrick Trueman wants to accompany Yolande to report Pastor Clayton to the church officials.

But his brave partner is determined to face it alone.

Yolande meets with Levi and tells him about Pastor Clayton sexually assaulting her.

After listening to Yolande, Levi commends her bravery and pledges to start investigating her complaint immediately.

Billy Mitchell loses his temper and almost punches Will. (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, Billy Mitchell is still refusing to listen to Honey's pleas and allow their children to see his estranged dad Stevie Mitchell.

Finding his son Will talking to his grandad in the cafe, Billy loses his temper and almost lays a punch on his son.

Honey is forced to hold Billy back, but his violent outburst leaves him fearing he's turning into the same kind of man as his father.

Meanwhile, Phil Mitchell isn't buying Stevie's reformed character act and tells Billy he needs to keep the pensioner close to find out what he's really after.

Phil Mitchell encourages Billy to find out what Stevie really wants. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Denzel Danes is buzzing after arranging a training session with an influencer called Ebony.

The impressionable teen is heading down a dangerous path in the pursuit of the perfect body - and has already succumbed to taking anabolic steroids.

Will Ebony's influence only fuel Denzel's obsession?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm