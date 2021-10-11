'EastEnders' spoilers: Gray Atkins vents his fury at Chelsea!

Gray Atkins is vexed over Chelsea Fox swindling him out of his money in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Gray Atkins is starting to get very stressed over his ongoing money issues. After losing his job at the law firm, he's struggling to pay his bills.

Determined to get back his money from ex Chelsea Fox, he confronts her about going on a spending spree with his credit card. But he's left infuriated when she is completely indifferent to his rage and she refuses to pay him back what she took from him!

Things seem to be on the up when Gray gets a job interview, and he says his skills as a lawyer will be perfect for a managerial opening. Will he find the job he needs?

Harvey Monroe was left high and dry after Kat Slater fired him. (Image credit: BBC)

Harvey Monroe breaks the news to daughter Dana Monroe that he's been fired from his job at Kat Slater's cab firm. After finding out about why he lost his job, Dana reminds him that he needs to be careful about what he says, and she suggests that he apologise.

Harvey sees the sense in this and he approaches Ash Panesar, apologising to her for causing offence with his words, and insisting it wasn't meant. Ash softens but Peter Beale is not so impressed and he tells Harvey to get out!

Meanwhile, Dana talks to boyfriend Bobby Beale and tells him that she feels guilty about lying to her dad that they've split up when in fact they're back together.

Harvey visits Kathy Beale to tell her what's been going on but he soon works out that Dana has been round the Beales' and realises she's keeping secrets from him!

Furious that he's being lied to, on top of everything else, he storms out...

Janine Butcher's plan may be saved by Liam Butcher! (Image credit: BBC)

Liam Butcher has taken on board aunt Janine Butcher's idea for a new scheme and he puts the plan in motion.

First up is to convince Jay Mitchell to take Janine on at the car lot. After talking her up, Jay relents and agrees. But what are Liam and Janine really up to?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Thursday at 7:35 pm.