EastEnders spoilers: Is Avani Nandra-Hart in DANGER?

Avani Nandra-Hart continues to hide her big secret in Thursday's episode of EastEnders

Avani Nandra-Hart may think her brash attitude will keep her on top, but she's in a situation where she could soon be WAY out of her depth!

After Avani lied to older boy Mason that she was at Uni, Avani was grassed up to him by schoolmate Barney Mitchell, who was worried for her safety.

Instead of doing the right thing and backing off, Mason has continued to see Avani and he's coming on strong...

In The Arches, things start to get too hot and heavy an an alarmed Avani makes her excuses to leave.

Confiding in Lily Slater, Avani reveals her secret boyfriend wants to take things to the next level. Lily warns Avani to be careful and encourages her not to sleep with him.

When Tommy Moon overhears the schoolgirls talking, he uses it to stir and tells on her to mum Priya Nandra-Hart.

A horrified Priya storms over ot the Mitchells where Avani is playing computer games with Barney to confront her!

Jean Slater and Mo Harris are after some more cleaning work and when they see newcomer Teddy Mitchell, they see pound signs!

Accosting him in the Square, the pair managed to bag themselves a temporary cleaning job.

Later, Jean is faced with conflicting versions of events from Kat Slater and Kat's son Tommy Moon, leaving her concerned. Kat has been hiding the fact that teenager Tommy has been violent towards her whenever she's tried to discipline him.

After talking to ex Harvey Monroe about her worries, Jean is grateful for his wise words.

Realising she's really missed him, she tells him that she's willing to forgive Harvey for his lies about Maya Houssain. Harvey's delighted when Jean wants to reunite.

Suki Panesar and Nish Panesar take their young grandson Tye to the cafe for some family time.

Nish has managed to lure in Suki by arranging for the visit from their youngest grandchild and Suki puts aside any concerns she has about Nish in order to spend time with him.

Tye was the product of a short-lived relationship between Suki and Nish's son Jags Panesar and Square resident Habiba Ahmed. Jags was sent to prison and tragically killed, not knowing Habiba was pregnant with his baby.

Realising that Nish is up to something, cafe owner Kathy Beale watches him and Suki with a sceptical eye. Later, she warns Suki that her ex is likely scheming against her and suggests she watch her back.

Will Suki listen?

