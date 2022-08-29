EastEnders spoilers: Is Phil Mitchell's wedding in jeopardy?

Phil Mitchell is alarmed when the police turn up to cause trouble for him and fiancee Kat Slater.

Phil Mitchell fears that Keeble's threats could derail his wedding in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Phil Mitchell and Kat Slater are getting things ready for their upcoming wedding but the threats from DCI Keeble are hanging heavily over Phil.

When he gets a text from Keeble, he realises she's in the Square and he's horrified by her threat to cause trouble for Kat.

Keeble is determined to get the information she needs from Phil, who heads off to find Kat and warn her. Stressed to the max, Phil ends up in a heated exchange with Billy Mitchell.

Honey Mitchell overhears the altercation between Billy and Phil and doesn't know whether to step in.

After the row, Billy uses the opportunity to ask Honey out for a drink.

Freddie Slater causes trouble in the market! (Image credit: BBC)

There's a new Slater in town as Little Mo Slater's son Freddie Slater is in Walford! He turns up at Billy's stall and tries to haggle, then helps himself to a bap from Stacey Slater's stall without paying!

Bobby Beale is at the tube station and he sees Freddie, who is in trouble for trying to jump the barrier. he feels sorry for him and he covers the fare.

Freddie slinks back into the Square and Billy spots him. He's fuming about this apparent stranger caused trouble in the market.

Just as he's about to call the police, Freddie makes a shock revelation. He claims he's Billy's son!

Frankie Lewis has trouble in her new job as teaching assistant. (Image credit: BBC)

Frankie Lewis is all set to jump start her new career when she has her first day as a teaching assistant.

After being assigned to a young girl called Esme during an English class, she's infuriated to see Amy Mitchell, Denzel Danes and Nugget Gulati making fun of her.

Wasting no time in telling the teenagers off, Frankie thinks that's the end of it, but the kids have taken photos of her.

She's left upset when they use them to create a social media video. Will she see that they are punished?



Also, Mick Carter tries to reassure Linda Carter that she'll be proved clear of being a negligent mother and she'll get her daughter Annie Carter returned to her.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.