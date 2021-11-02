'EastEnders' spoilers: Is Zack Hudson the baby's father?

Zack Hudson and Martin Fowler are looking after mystery baby Alyssa.

Zack Hudson and Martin Fowler discover the truth about Alyssa in Monday's episode of EastEnders (8:05 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Zack Hudson and Martin Fowler are doing a good job of looking after baby Alyssa, considering she was abandoned on Sharon Mitchell's doorstep!

With the lads still waiting for their paternity tests to come back to see if either of them really is the daddy, they're sharing the little girl's care.

A mysterious girl takes an interest in little Alyssa. (Image credit: BBC)

After Zack takes Alyssa from Martin, the baby's toy drops on the floor in the market. But a mysterious girl is watching the two of them from across the Square...

The paternity test results arrive and it's a big moment for Zack and Martin. Meanwhile, Alyssa's missing toy is dropped off at the house. Zack looks around to see he could have returned it and spots the mystery girl.

Sharon and Zack chase after the girl and she confesses. She says her name is Jada and she's Alyssa's mum. But when she reveals who her little girl's father is, everyone is stunned...

Chelsea Fox has news for mum Denise Fox. (Image credit: BBC)

Gray Atkins is really keen to tell Mack and Mia that he and Chelsea Fox are engaged and having a baby. Wary that it's too soon, Chelsea tells Gray to hold fire on telling the kids as she wants to tell mum Denise Fox about their engagement first.

After asking for her aunt Kim Fox's help, she breaks the news to Denise. But will Denise be happy about Chelsea's planned nuptials?

Also, Callum Highway's suspicious that Ben Mitchell is hiding something from him at the gay icon event.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.