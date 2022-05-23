EastEnders spoilers: Jada Lennox kisses Zack!

Jada Lennox makes a move on Zack Hudson in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Jada Lennox is miserable when Denise Fox and Kim Fox tell her it's likely she's going to lose her job at the salon. They are majorly short of cash and without a big time investment it seems they're going to close.

A sympathetic Zack Hudson tries to cheer her up and they bond after discussing their respective childhoods. Although Zack's girlfriend Nancy Carter has asked him to pick up the keys for their new business venture, a kindly Zack ditches his plans for the day to take Jada up town.

The pair spend a nice day doing some sight seeing. But when they get home Nancy is fuming with Zack for failing to do the one job he was asked to do - pick up the keys!

With Nancy laying into Zack, Jada is fuming that she's being so nasty and she does her best to comfort him. She does a little TOO much comforting, however, when she leans in for a kiss!

Zack, of course is alarmed and quickly dodges her. Poor Jada is left mortified by his rejection. When Sharon Watts gets back to the house, Jada lashes out to explain her bad mood, lying to Sharon that Zack tried to kiss HER!



Kheerat Panesar tells the doctor about Jean Slater's attack on Stacey Slater. (Image credit: BBC)

Stacey Slater is in hospital after her collapse and is diagnosed with sepsis. Kheerat is terrified that her life is at risk and he explains to the doctor what happened to cause Stacey's injury.

After Martin Fowler turns up at the hospital, he and Kheerat are relieved to learn that Stacey is going to be okay. Kheerat asks Stacey if they can be an official couple. All SEEMS to be going well, until Stacey finds out that Kheerat ratted on Jean to the doctor.

Now the mental health nurse has gone to see Jean to give her an assessment. When the nurse arrives, Jean gets upset and locks herself in the bathroom.

Against advice, Stacey discharges herself from hospital to rush home and check on her mum...



Bernie Taylor has some news for Rainie Highway. (Image credit: BBC)

Mitch Baker is worried about Rainie Highway's struggles to look after baby Roland. With Stuart Highway unable to step up and help out, it's been a huge weight to bear.

After Mitch checks in on Rainie, surrogate Bernie Taylor finds her and reveals she's started the process of having Roland's parental order signed.

How will Rainie feel about officially becoming Roland's mother at long last?



Also, Kim Fox and Denise Fox are shocked when Linda Carter offers them £50k to buy into the salon!

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.