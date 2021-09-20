'EastEnders' spoilers: Janine Butcher is back behind the bar!

Janine Butcher persuades Frankie Lewis to give her a chance in Monday's episode of EastEnders (8:05 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Janine Butcher realises she's got herself into a bit of hot water with Scarlett Butcher, when her disapproving daughter discovers Zack Hudson in the living room after spending the night!

Kat Slater is furious with Janine for upsetting Scarlett and Janine tells Billy Mitchell that she needs to start over to win back her daughter's trust.

In the Queen Vic, Frankie Lewis struggles to deal with the punters and Janine has an idea... She offers to help Frankie out behind the bar and bags herself a trial shift.

When Sharon Watts walks in and sees Janine behind the bar, she's stunned, but Janine is loving being back.





Bobby Beale arranges a surprise for Dana Monroe. (Image credit: BBC)

Bobby Beale is still feeling loved up over girlfriend Dana Monroe and he tells brother Peter Beale he's arranging a romantic surprise for her. Peter's irritated by Bobby's announcement, considering he and Dana are taking time off work to recover from Dana's attack by the nasty thugs.

Unknown to Bobby, Dana's dad Harvey tries to convince her to break up with Bobby but she insists it's not going to happen. She joins Bobby for breakfast and they learn from Iqra Ahmed that the application for the new mosque has gone through to the next stage.

Bobby reveals his surprise for Dana, a romantic gift, and he tells her that he loves her.

Meanwhile, Harvey has discovered a letter in the pocket of Dana's dressing gown that reveals she's applied to defer going to university. Harvey is horrified but Dana is defiant about her choice.

He turns to Bobby for help, asking him to convince Dana to go to uni. Will he agree?

Gray Atkins talks Whitney Dean into dating him. (Image credit: BBC)

Whitney Dean is gutted that Jen has dropped her from her showcase and she begs her to reconsider. When Jen stands her ground, Whitney fears that she's blown her chance to be a singing star.

After Whitney bumps into Gray Atkins, he asks her to dinner but she turns him down, saying that she's still grieving fiance Kush Kazemi.

Gray is not a man to be turned down and he takes it upon himself to help out Whitney when he contacts Jen, pretending to be Whitney's manager. He puts a case for Jen to put Whitney on the bill for her entertainment industry showcase.



Whitney is delighted when Jen gets in contact to say she's going to give her a reprieve. She suspects that Gray had something to do with it and she softens towards him. Gray asks her to give things a go between them, promising to take things slow.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.