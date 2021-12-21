'EastEnders' spoilers: Janine Butcher plots to seduce Mick!

Janine Butcher wants Zack Hudson's help to get Nancy Carter out of the way!

Janine Butcher puts a plan in action to get Mick Carter on his own in the Boxing Day episode of EastEnders (10:00 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Janine Butcher continues her scheming to bag herself a new man now that she knows that Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter will be spending Christmas without his wife Linda Carter!

Determined that he won't be able to resist her charms forever, she wants to make sure that she has Mick all to herself.

One BIG problem standing in her way is Mick's daughter Nancy Carter. She knows that with Nancy hovering around she'll have no chance to make her move on Mick.

After confessing to Billy Mitchell that she kissed Mick under the mistletoe, she tells him she needs to get rid of Nancy...

Has Zack Hudson fallen for Janine Butcher's scheming? (Image credit: BBC)

Spying Zack Hudson in the bar, Janine forms a plan...

She tells Zack that his ex is still keen on him despite their awkward split and encourages him to spread some Christmas cheer by asking her out.

Will Zack fall for Janine's scheming and if he does, what will Nancy say?

It looks like Mick is in big danger from a determined Janine! Will he be able to escape her?

Sonia Fowler has been helping Stuart Highway cope with his medical diagnosis. (Image credit: BBC)

Christmas has been more than a bit fraught for Stuart Highway, as he's been hiding a HUGE secret from wife Rainie Highway about his breast cancer diagnosis.

Nurse Sonia Fowler is the only person who knows the truth and she's concerned that Stuart's trying to shoulder too much worry all on his own.

Sonia approaches Stuart and she gently encourages him to confide in Rainie, sure that she will be supportive.

Will Stuart take Sonia's words to heart or will he continue to bear his fears alone?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday at 7:30 pm.